LEXSHARES, INC. AND FORMER CEO ANNOUNCE RESOLUTION OF LAWSUIT

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexShares, Inc., a New York City-based litigation finance firm, and Cayse Llorens, a private investor and LexShares' former CEO, announce lawsuit resolution.

LexShares thanks Mr. Llorens for the contributions he made during his time at LexShares. Similarly, Mr. Llorens appreciates the opportunities and collaboration provided to him while at LexShares.

Mr. Llorens remains vested in LexShares' ongoing success and is optimistic about LexShares'

future.

LexShares is optimistic that Mr. Llorens' future is bright and wishes him well.

