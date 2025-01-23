Lexsoft Achieves ISO 27017 Certification for Cloud Services

T3 knowledge management solution is now accessible in the European Union, United Kingdom, and United States, via Microsoft Azure

MADRID, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces that the company has achieved the ISO/IEC 27017 certification, the globally recognised information security standard that provides the code of practice for implementing information security controls based on the ISO/IEC 27002 for cloud services. Furthermore, T3, Lexsoft's knowledge management solution, is now accessible in three regions – the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States – via Microsoft Azure, with imminent expansion into other regions also planned. Customers now benefit from the system's expanded availability, and improved overall reliability and performance, while confidently meeting all the necessary data storage and data protection related compliance requirements.

This certification confirms that in compliance with the ISO 27017 standard, Lexsoft stringently undertakes all the extensive measures to ensure that its T3 knowledge management solution meets the high cloud security standards to deliver and maintain the software securely and reliably.

"The achievement of this certification shows our genuine commitment to meeting and exceeding the information security expectations of our clients in the cloud, as we expand T3's availability across regions," says Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "They can trust us. We take cloud security very seriously, especially as we know that T3 is the repository for our customers' global IP and crown jewels – i.e., their knowledge documents."

Adds García-Egocheaga, "We consider this certification a significant accomplishment, it's typically the larger technology vendors who attain this standard. The assessment is rigorous, strict, and detailed."

The ISO 27017 assessment covers a wide range of areas – from data protection and access control to incident response and risk management.

With the company's adherence to this ISO 27017 framework, T3 cloud customers can be assured that Lexsoft actively manages the unique security risks involved in the provision of cloud services, particularly in the context of data storage, access, and protection. Sensitive data is handled securely at rest, in transit, and during processing in the cloud to reduce the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, and accidental loss. T3 customers can also be confident that Lexsoft strictly and routinely meets the legal and regulatory requirements related to data protection, such as the GDPR, and other country-specific data privacy laws.

Lexsoft is already ISO 27001 certified. ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 167 national standards bodies.

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. The company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information, visit: www.lexsoft.com.

