Lexsoft T3 GenAI Named "Knowledge Management Platform Of The Year" in 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LONDON and MADRID, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announced Lexsoft T3 GenAI has been awarded the "Knowledge Management Platform Of The Year" accolade in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough . Lexsoft T3 GenAI has been recognized for making generative AI and knowledge management (KM) accessible and affordable for law firms of all sizes. LegalTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Launched this year, T3 GenAI has harnessed the power of generative AI and cloud computing to transform the legal KM landscape. T3 GenAI enables smaller firms (up to 100 users) to adopt KM, a previously affordable function only for larger legal organizations with dedicated KM and IT resources. Today, firms only require a Microsoft OpenAI tenant to deploy T3 GenAI. The solution is implemented over the industry-leading document and email management platform, iManage Work in the cloud, in the highly secure Microsoft Azure environment.

"T3 GenAI is a game-changer for growing law firms and the solution makes enterprise-level capability accessible for any firm that wants to adopt knowledge management for competitive advantage and business growth," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "T3 GenAI is truly worthy of this award."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 countries worldwide.

"We are delighted to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough," said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "The technological possibilities that generative AI offers are endless, and we will continue to make strides in delivering innovative solutions that help make knowledge management accessible and affordable for firms of all sizes."

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27001 certified for its Madrid office, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

