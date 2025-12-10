Lextober Halloween Costume Drive Pilot Program Delivers Spectacular Results: Nearly 200 Costumes Diverted from Landfills, $3 Million in Media Coverage

Sustainable Fashion Advocate Lexy Silverstein Seeks National Sponsors to Scale Groundbreaking Initiative Across America in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a pilot project to combat Halloween costume waste has exceeded all expectations, delivering extraordinary environmental and media impact that advocates hope will attract major sponsors for a nationwide expansion. Lexy Silverstein, sustainable fashion advocate and founder of the "Lextober" Halloween costume donation drive, today announced the remarkable results of the pilot program that ran in California and Maryland during October 2025.

The Numbers Tell a Powerful Story

The bicoastal pilot project collected nearly 200 Halloween costumes—representing 200 to 400 pounds of textile waste diverted from landfills—while generating an astonishing $2,998,287.44 in Ad Value Equivalency (AVE) from media coverage. The campaign reached over 323 million people through 23 media placements across major outlets including Forbes, CBS News Los Angeles, CBS News Boston, The Weather Channel, CNBC, WTOP News, and MSN.

"This pilot project has been an incredible success, and it's all thanks to the heartfelt support from our community," said Silverstein. "Together, we saved nearly 200 Halloween costumes from landfills—keeping 200 to 400 pounds of textile waste out of the environment. This wouldn't have been possible without the amazing partnerships with Heal the Bay in Los Angeles and Clinical Associates in Maryland. These organizations played a critical role in making sure these costumes found a second life, offering a tangible solution to the growing issue of textile waste. We're seeing the real power of people coming together to address environmental challenges, and I'm so grateful for the overwhelming response. Let's take this to the national level next year and make Lextober a movement that keeps millions of pounds of waste out of landfills while creating more affordable, sustainable Halloween options for families across the country."

Addressing a Growing Environmental Crisis

The Lextober campaign tackled a significant but often overlooked environmental problem: each year, nearly 35 million Halloween costumes are discarded in the United States, with 85% of textiles ending up in landfills or incinerators. Most costumes are made from synthetic materials that don't biodegrade, and with the average costume now costing $114 per person, the donation model addresses both waste and financial barriers to enjoying the holiday.

"Fast fashion has crept into Halloween, with consumers buying cheap, synthetic costumes that haunt landfills for decades," Silverstein explained during the campaign. "Single-use costumes are a 'grave' mistake for our environment. By donating instead of tossing, we can keep these materials in circulation and out of our oceans and landfills."

Partnership-Driven Success

The pilot program succeeded through strategic partnerships with environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay in Los Angeles and Clinical Associates in the Baltimore area. Drop-off locations included the Heal the Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier and their Nothin' But Sand Cleanup, where collected costumes were sorted and redistributed to families in the Los Angeles community, providing affordable and eco-friendly Halloween options.

Media Impact Demonstrates Demand for Sustainable Solutions

The campaign's media success demonstrated significant public interest in sustainable Halloween alternatives. Major coverage included:

Forbes article on Halloween's environmental impact

Multiple CBS News segments in Los Angeles and Boston

The Weather Channel feature on 35 million costumes in landfills

Waste360 industry coverage and podcast appearance

International pickup in UK publications including Birmingham Live

Fashion industry trade publication Fashion Biznes

National Expansion Planned for 2026

Building on the pilot program's success, Silverstein is now seeking major corporate sponsors to expand Lextober into a national initiative for Halloween 2026. The proven model—combining environmental impact with accessible community distribution—positions the program for significant scale.

"The response we received shows there's real hunger for sustainable Halloween solutions," Silverstein noted. "With the right partners, we can make Lextober a nationwide movement that keeps millions of pounds of costume waste out of landfills while making Halloween more accessible and affordable for families across America."

About Lexy Silverstein

Lexy Silverstein is a Los Angeles-based sustainable fashion advocate, content creator, digital journalist, author, and podcast host dedicated to transforming how we think about clothing. As the founder of LexySilverstein.com and host of "The Lexy Show: Fashion That Gives a Damn" podcast, Lexy educates millennials and Gen Z about sustainable fashion practices. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), Lexy made headlines when she successfully petitioned her school to reconsider its partnership with fast fashion giant SHEIN, leading to the formation of a sustainability committee. She serves as a brand ambassador for Wolf & Badger and Remake, and is the author of "The Devil Wears Vintage: Thrifting Hacks." Her parents, Marc Silverstein and Kathy Fowler, are both Emmy Award-winning television journalists.

For more information about Lextober or sponsorship opportunities, visit LexySilverstein.com or follow @LexySilverstein on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

FAST FACTS ABOUT LEXTOBER 2025 PILOT PROGRAM:

Total Costumes Collected: Nearly 200

Estimated Textile Waste Diverted: 200-400 pounds

Total Media Hits: 23

Total Media Reach: Over 323 million impressions

Ad Value Equivalency: $2,998,287.44

Social Media Reach: 93,000+ followers

Participating Cities: Los Angeles, CA and Baltimore, MD

Key Partners: Heal the Bay (Los Angeles), Clinical Associates (Baltimore)

Campaign Duration: October 10-29, 2025

ENVIRONMENTAL CONTEXT:

35 million Halloween costumes are thrown away annually in the U.S.

85% of textiles end up in landfills or incinerators

92 million tons of textile waste produced globally each year

Most costumes are made from synthetic materials that take hundreds of years to decompose

Average costume cost: $114 per person

Petroleum-based fabrics release microplastics as they break down

