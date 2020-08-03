Lexus Celebrates the Need to Get Out

"The decision to purchase a convertible is typically an emotional one," said Lisa Materazzo, Lexus vice president of marketing. "More so than other vehicles it evokes a sense of escape and freedom by heightening the driving experience. There's simply no substitute for the universal human emotion of joy that comes from an open-air drive. The LC Convertible is purpose-built to create those memory-making moments."

The new hero spot, "Keep the Light Alive" features the parallel feelings of what a child experiences when they play outside and the adventures they encounter, to an adult driving the LC 500 Convertible on a winding road at sunset. Several scenes capture a young boy discovering the thrill of outdoor exploration just as the sun goes down, while flashing to moments of him growing into an adult experiencing a similar emotional exhilaration racing along a waterfront road with his partner. Throughout, viewers preview the vehicle's refined body characteristics that make it so strikingly unique.

The integrated campaign will appear nationally on broadcast, digital, print and paid social. The TV spot will air during prime time, cable, late night and sports programming on networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN. Digital elements include custom editorial series and sponsorships on Gear Patrol and InsideHook, with targeted ads across premium publishers such as Esquire, Elle Decor, and JustLuxe. Print ads will run in high-end lifestyle publications such as Robb Report, Architectural Digest and Conde Nast Traveler.

The LC 500 Convertible is developed with performance and styling at its core – in alignment to its counterpart, the flagship LC 500 coupe. Created with a low center of gravity, the soft-top vehicle carries unmatched agility and luxury styling for a dynamic driving experience. The new convertible includes prime features such as a 471-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine, Lexus Climate Concierge and is complete with advanced engineering to keep unwanted noise out while driving with the top down. The 2021 LC 500 Convertible is available this summer. For more information click here.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

