Lexus Continues to Combat Hunger in the Greater Boston Area with Annual Strike Out Hunger Program

BOSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus is entering the fourth year of their Strike Out Hunger program to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief across Eastern Massachusetts. Lexus will again donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Boston pitcher strikes out the opposing team's hitter. The initiative launches on Opening Day on March 28th and runs through all games in the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season.

The Strike Out Hunger campaign follows three highly successful years, with Lexus donating $227,100, which provided over half a million healthy meals to those in need. "We're looking forward to another successful year of the Strike Out Hunger program and are thrilled with the impact our Boston area dealers have made in the community over the last few years," said Chad Deutsch, Lexus Eastern Area general manager. "We're proud to be partnering again with an organization like the Greater Boston Food Bank who is committed to the health and wellness of our neighbors."

The following Lexus Boston area dealers proudly support this program and are devoted to the great work being done by both the Greater Boston Food Bank and the New Hampshire Food Bank.

"We are so grateful for Lexus and their continued support of our mission to end hunger here," said Catherine D'Amato, president and CEO, The Greater Boston Food Bank. "In addition to their generous financial support, this campaign provides significant public awareness about the nearly 500,000 people in Eastern Massachusetts who struggle with hunger."

The Greater Boston Food Bank accepts monetary donations, non-perishable food items or fresh, healthy items like fruits and vegetables. For guidelines and additional ways to get involved, please visit http://www.gbfb.org/how-to-help/donate.php.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About The Greater Boston Food Bank

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of nearly 48 million healthy meals annually, distributed through its network of 530 member agencies across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its goal to create a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org, become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank), or call us at 617.427.5200.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESNplus are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available any time, anywhere on any device on the NESNgo app and at NESNgo.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities including the Greater Boston Food Bank since 2008. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

