Lexus Leads Toyota Indiana Into An Amazing Future

Indiana plant welcomes luxury brand with production of first-ever Lexus TX

PRINCETON, Ind., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Indiana celebrated a major milestone today as the plant started production of the first-ever Lexus TX, an all-new, three-row luxury SUV. The 2024 TX is the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the U.S., and the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana.

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)
Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)

In 2021, Toyota announced an $803 million investment in Indiana to assemble two all-new SUV's, further cementing the automakers' commitment to U.S. manufacturing and to Toyota Indiana's workforce of more than 8,000 employees. Fast-forward to 2023, Toyota Indiana launched the Grand Highlander and now is excited to offer the Lexus TX. 

"When Toyota Indiana was selected to assemble two brand-new vehicles, we were thrilled," said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana president, "Being designated as a Lexus plant brings honor and prestige to the work we do every day and it's extremely gratifying to see our team recognized for their dedication and expertise."

Prioritizing comfort and designed with North American drivers in mind, the TX features the hallmarks of all Lexus vehicles. The TX is strong, sophisticated and builds upon the brand's commitment to electrification. Whether the road traveled is straight, curved, or something in between, the 2024 TX offers substantial space and seating without compromising the innovative technology, refined performance, and luxurious amenities customers expect.

Bringing Lexus to Indiana required the manufacturer to prepare its facility, people and processes for the luxury line. This meant years of evaluating and elevating each process in the plant, learning new procedures unique to Lexus and bringing everything to the next level.

"At Toyota Indiana, we hold ourselves to an unwavering standard of excellence," said Tim Hollander, vice president of manufacturing. "That's why Lexus chose us. Adding the Lexus TX to our already exclusive production lineup has only elevated what we do here."

"Indiana is leading the way in innovating and producing the future of mobility thanks to the partnership of world class companies like Toyota Indiana," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "Toyota's commitment to expanding its production in Princeton with the new Grand Highlander and Lexus TX is creating quality career opportunities for our Hoosier neighbors, while bolstering transformational economic and community growth across southwest Indiana."

In honor of this milestone event, Toyota Indiana is donating $300,000 to the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville's Play-it Forward campaign. The funds will create an innovative mobile museum that will help provide equal access for children throughout the region to grow their imaginations and explore through the power of play. With a focus on interactive STEAM activities, the mobile museum will extend important content – and fun – beyond the museum walls.

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.   

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options. 

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.  

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

About Lexus  
Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers. 

