Lexus Partners with Houston Dynamo Football Club to Drive Luxury Fan Experiences at BBVA Stadium

As part of the new agreement, the all-inclusive premium seating area inside BBVA Stadium will now be known as the Lexus Club. Guests in the Lexus Club not only have the best view of the match from their seats, but also have exclusive access to the air-conditioned space throughout the match, a private full-service members-only bar, and all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the match.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lexus to our Club family and to introduce our fans to the new-look Lexus Lounge this season," said Club President John Walker. "The Lexus brand is synonymous with luxury and enjoyment, and we couldn't imagine a better partner to align with the premium experience at BBVA Stadium."

Lexus will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Club's year-end awards celebration. Formerly known as Dynamo Celebration, the popular event will return in late 2021 after a brief hiatus. Traditionally, the event has served as the presentation for awards such as Most Valuable Player, Players' Player of the Year, Defender of the Year and more. Details surrounding the event, including date, time and ticket information, will be announced later this season.

Additionally, Lexus will be the entitlement sponsor of 'Keys to the Game,' a digital series that will be featured on the club's social media channels and run through the regular season.

"Lexus is proud to partner with the Houston Dynamo Football Club and offer incredible fan experiences at BBVA Stadium," said Adelmo Chaparro, vehicle operations manager, Lexus Southern Area. "Houston has amazing sports fans and this partnership gives us an opportunity to engage with current and potential Lexus owners throughout the community."

The partnership between the Houston Lexus Dealership Association and the Club will deliver benefits to fans beyond the club area as well, particularly those fans who drive a Lexus. The first 75 Lexus owners to arrive at the Lexus Lot, located off of Texas Ave. at Bastrop St. on the north end of BBVA Stadium, will receive complimentary parking on Houston Dynamo FC matchdays; and Lexus drivers in that lot will receive free car washes during the match at select Dynamo matches.

On Dynamo and Dash match days Lexus drivers will also receive an exclusive 10 percent discount at the adidas Dynamo Team Shop inside BBVA Stadium, simply by showing their Lexus key fob upon checkout.

The new-look Lexus Club will officially open for Friday night's Houston Dynamo match against the San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff for that match is set for 7 p.m. CDT.

The Houston Lexus Dealership Association is comprised of four Houston-area dealerships: Westside Lexus, Northside Lexus, Sterling McCall Lexus and Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

About the Houston Dynamo Football Club

The Houston Dynamo Football Club is a multi-faceted organization that includes the Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo Academy, Dynamo Dash Youth, Club affiliates, and the Club's supporters.

The Dynamo are a Major League Soccer team that has won two MLS Cup championships, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 16 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition seven times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series seven times in 15 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club's four appearances in the MLS Cup Final are tied for the most in the league during that time span.

The Houston Dash joined the Houston Dynamo Football Club on Dec. 12, 2013 as the first expansion team of the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States and Canada, as well as talent from around the world. The Dash began play in April 2014 for the start of the league's second season. The Dash captured their first league trophy, the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, on July 26, 2020.

The teams train at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and play at BBVA Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to www.HoustonDynamoFC.com or call 713-276-7500.

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media web site http://LexusNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zachary Reed

469-292-3499

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexus

Related Links

https://www.lexus.com/

