Lexus Races Into Position as Official Luxury Vehicle of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

"It's very fitting that we are now partners with the iconic track where Lexus was first introduced to our dealers back in 1989," said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken. "This valuable partnership will help us demonstrate Lexus' commitment to providing a dynamic driving experience in all our vehicles, especially our performance vehicles."

The Lexus brand will also be featured on billboards around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile Northern California road course.

"The County is in search of partners who believe in the vision of transforming the raceway into a world-class facility," said Dewayne Woods, Assistant County Administrative Officer for Monterey County, "and Lexus indicated their desire to become part of the transformation. They have an exciting future in racing and the County believes Lexus will bring that exciting future to WRLS. We look forward to Lexus being named the Official Luxury Vehicle and seeing Lexus pace cars on the track and watching the Lexus team compete this year. It's a very exciting time for the raceway and our new partner Lexus."

The Lexus RC F GT3, competing in the manufacturer's second season in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will race in the Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix at the famed road course on September 9.

"It was thrilling to see the Lexus RC F GT3 race around such an iconic circuit last fall and we look forward to returning to WRLS once again in September," said Mark Egger, Lexus Motorsports Manager. "This new partnership enables Lexus to showcase the F performance brand and our commitment to motorsports through the Lexus Racing Experience activation onsite during the IMSA race weekend."

The Lexus Racing Experience activation display travels around to select IMSA race weekends during the season and includes the latest Lexus performance vehicles and interactive experiences for fans to enjoy and learn about the Lexus brand, the F performance story and Lexus' racing history.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With five models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

https://plus.google.com/+Lexus/posts

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicky Hamila

469.292.3596

nicky.hamila@lexus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexus-races-into-position-as-official-luxury-vehicle-of-weathertech-raceway-laguna-seca-300640390.html

SOURCE Lexus