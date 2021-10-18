Lexus Reveals Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Vehicles

Each otherworldly custom-wrapped "Eternals" automobile is inspired by the unique individual armor design, iconography and super power of each Eternal. In addition, a golden glow emanates from the vehicles' grilles and underbodies, reflecting the characters' shared energy signature as seen in the film. The vehicles will be featured in various events and media extensions, including the red carpet premiere.

"We're excited to bring the 'Eternals' partnership to life through these custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus."

The lineup of custom-wrapped "Eternals" vehicles includes:

Ajak x Lexus GX : Ajak, played by Salma Hayek , is a powerful, commanding woman. She is paired with one of the most capable SUVs in the land, the GX.

: Ajak, played by , is a powerful, commanding woman. She is paired with one of the most capable SUVs in the land, the GX. Druig x Lexus GX : Druig, played by Barry Keoghan , is a bit of a rebel in the movie, with super strength and stamina, making the GX a fitting reflection of his character.

: Druig, played by , is a bit of a rebel in the movie, with super strength and stamina, making the GX a fitting reflection of his character. Gilgamesh x Lexus LX : As the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee , is a kindred spirit to the biggest, most powerful Lexus SUV, the LX.

: As the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by , is a kindred spirit to the biggest, most powerful Lexus SUV, the LX. Ikaris x Lexus LS : The LS, Lexus' flagship luxury sedan, is a match with Ikaris, played by Richard Madden , considered the tactical leader of the Eternals.

: The LS, Lexus' flagship luxury sedan, is a match with Ikaris, played by , considered the tactical leader of the Eternals. Kingo x Lexus IS : Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani , is paired with the bold, powerful Lexus IS, which he drives in Lexus and Marvel Studios' "Parking Spot" video.

: Kingo, played by , is paired with the bold, powerful Lexus IS, which he drives in Lexus and Marvel Studios' "Parking Spot" video. Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition : The fastest Eternal, Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff , is the perfect match for the quickest car in the Lexus lineup, the RC F Track Edition.

: The fastest Eternal, Makkari, played by , is the perfect match for the quickest car in the Lexus lineup, the RC F Track Edition. Phastos x Lexus LX : The LX is technologically advanced, making it an ideal fit for Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry , the technological guru of the team.

: The LX is technologically advanced, making it an ideal fit for Phastos, played by , the technological guru of the team. Sersi x Lexus RC F : One of Lexus' most powerful cars, the RC F, is paired with one of the film's most powerful characters, Sersi, played by Gemma Chan .

: One of Lexus' most powerful cars, the RC F, is paired with one of the film's most powerful characters, Sersi, played by . Sprite x Lexus NX : The NX, a crossover that can do anything, is a perfect complement to the illusion-casting ability of Sprite, played by Lia McHugh .

: The NX, a crossover that can do anything, is a perfect complement to the illusion-casting ability of Sprite, played by . Thena x Lexus LC 500: Thena, played by Angelina Jolie , is a natural fit with the sleek and stylish Lexus LC 500.

"After so successfully telling a co-branded story on the original Black Panther film, we're thrilled to be teaming up with Lexus once again. Combined with our custom spot directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Kumail Nanjiani in-character as Kingo, these Eternals-inspired vehicles show that exciting collaborative storytelling can extend even beyond traditional media," said Mindy Hamilton, SVP, Global Partnership Marketing at Marvel Studios.

Earlier this month, Lexus and Marvel Studios debuted a long-form video called "Parking Spot," starring Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. It was directed by the Russo brothers, who helmed four Marvel Studios' films including "Avengers: Endgame," one of the highest grossing films of all time. In the two-minute piece, Kingo has to solve a very human problem before he can join the epic Super Hero battle happening downtown — finding a safe parking spot for his new Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance, the most powerful IS ever, with a 472-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine.

For more information on Lexus and Marvel Studios' "Eternals" collaboration, visit www.lexus.com/eternals.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Marvel Studios' "Eternals"

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo. Marvel Studios' "Eternals" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

