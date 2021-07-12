Lexus RX L Joins the Black Line Family for 2022

Based on customer and dealer feedback, the 2022 RXL Black Line special edition brings together the wish list and design cues into the brand's three-row luxury SUV. Guests can find the RXL Black Line in one of two exterior colors, including the all-new Cloudburst Gray and optional Eminent White Pearl. These colors are set off with the 20-inch black wheels, black lug nuts, black grille, black outer mirrors, black name plate and black lower front bumper.

Inside the three-row luxury crossover, the Black Line touches can be seen in the black open-pore wood trim and Blue stitching on Black NuLuxe seats in first two rows. This unique stitching carries throughout the interior on the console, shift boot, steering wheel and the upper instrument panel. Guests will appreciate how it complements the black floormats, cargo mat and key gloves.

The new 2022 Lexus RXL Black Line special edition is expected to be on showroom floors by the end of July 2021. The suggested MSRP for RX 350L Black Line starts at $52,030 and the RX 450hL Black Line starts at $55,290.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

