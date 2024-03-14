PLANO, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus is thrilled to announce the addition of Dallas-based Will Zalatoris to its decorated roster of golf champions. The partnership begins today ahead of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

LEXUS SIGNS WILL ZALATORIS TO GOLF AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

Lexus continues to double-down on its commitment to golf as the brand mirrors the direction of the game, aiming to reach a younger, more diverse audience. In addition to the ambassador program, Lexus' strategic golf partnership strategy focuses on opportunities that reach key brand audiences through integrations in the golf lifestyle space, including a recent announcement as the official automotive partner of Malbon Golf.

"Lexus planted its roots in Texas in 2014, so we're excited to partner with Will Zalatoris, a world-class golfer in our own backyard," said Kevin Higgins, general manager, Lexus marketing. "With each addition to our golf ambassador roster, we're breathing new life into the Lexus golf program, and we're excited for Will to introduce the Lexus brand to new audiences and young people around the world."

"As a Lexus owner and fan of the brand, I'm honored to partner with Lexus and be a part of their roster of golf champions," said Will Zalatoris. "I'm so excited to represent a world-class brand so close to home and I can't wait to get the all-new GX when it arrives."

Will Zalatoris grew up in San Francisco, California, where he honed his golf game at the California Golf Club. In 2014, Zalatoris won the US Junior Amateur and continued on to play collegiate golf at Wake Forest University. During his time at Wake Forest, Will was named First-Team All-American, a Walker Cup team member, and ACC Player of the Year.

Will turned professional in 2018 and has taken the fast-track up the world golf rankings ever since, moving from outside the top 2000 to inside the top 50 within just a few years. Zalatoris completed his first full season on the PGA tour in 2021, where he secured eight top-10 finishes, including a notable second-place finish at the Masters. Following that success, Zalatoris was named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. In 2022, he earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the FEDEX St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. This season, Will has built incredible momentum with several top finishes and recently secured a spot in the Open Championship this summer at Royal Troon. He lives in Dallas, Texas.

Zalatoris tees off at THE PLAYERS Championship on Thursday, March 14.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kelsey Soule

469-292-2890

SOURCE Lexus