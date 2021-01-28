Lexus Stevens Creek Allows Guests the Freedom to Choose with Lexus Complete

As a member of Lexus Complete, guests will enjoy access to a multi-car garage of Lexus vehicles where each month they can choose to keep the same model or "flip" to another vehicle. Members can easily utilize the digital concierge to switch between a variety of Lexus vehicles on the Lexus Complete Subscription app. This enables members to have the perfect sedan for a weekend getaway down the coast or a roomy SUV with extra seating to hit the slopes in Tahoe.

"This exciting new program is a great option for drivers in these uncertain times where you may not need multiple vehicles, all the time. The simplicity of the program means no negotiating a lease or purchase. You select a car on an app, scan your credit card, and 24 hours later you have a Lexus to drive. Plus, it's a smart option for both short and midterm business travelers visiting Silicon Valley who want a Luxury car and not just a rental," said Jared Miller, Lexus Stevens Creek Vice President and General Manager.

Full coverage insurance, Lexus Roadside assistance, maintenance, cleaning, a personal concierge, and a monthly vehicle exchange are included in a simple monthly fee. Membership costs $495 for enrollment and $995 per month plus tax with 31-day commitment. Customers may learn more about Lexus Complete online at https://www.lexusstevenscreek.com/lexus-complete-subscription.html.

About Lexus Stevens Creek

Lexus Stevens Creek, a Penske Motor Group dealership, is the #1 New and Preowned Lexus dealership in Northern California, based on 2020 year-end sales data as reported by Lexus. Lexus Stevens Creek is committed to service excellence and to delivering the best possible experience to their guests. The dealership is passionate about making a difference in their community and has a long history of partnering with local non-profit organizations. Hosting donation drives, as well as offering scholarships to student athletes, Lexus Stevens Creek has been giving back to local organizations through the Lexus Cares community engagement program.

For more information, please visit https://www.lexusstevenscreek.com/.

