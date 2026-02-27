Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Announces Mario Van Peebles, Taye Diggs, Wood Harris and Omar Benson Miller as its 2026 Honorees

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood announces its 2026 honorees, celebrating Mario Van Peebles, Taye Diggs, Wood Harris and Omar Benson Miller. Taking place Wednesday, March 11th, the awards recognize these trailblazing stars, whose work has made an indelible impact.

Transforming the landscape of culturally-enriching storytelling on Hollywood screens and behind the camera, their work spans decades in cinema, television, and theater. From dramas to comedies, musicals and more, their work includes: the classic film New Jack City directed by Mario Van Peebles and his docudrama Baadasssss! about his father, legendary independent filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles - that he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in playing his father - to his work in films and series like ALI, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Roots, directing the Salt-N-Pepa biopic, and Outlaw Posse; Taye Diggs' performances in film, television, and theater from How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Rent, The Best Man, The Wood, Kevin Hill, to the film Terry McMillan Presents: Forever; Wood Harris' performances in television and film from HBO's The Wire, Remember the Titans, the Creed movies, to Netflix's Forever and the Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another; and Omar Benson Miller's performances in film and television from 8 Mile, Miracle at St. Anna, HBO's Ballers, to the record-breaking Oscar-nominated SINNERS, and more.

Mario Van Peebles will receive the Icon of Achievement Award. Taye Diggs will receive the Impact and Excellence Award. Wood Harris will receive the Fearless Trailblazer Award. Omar Benson Miller will receive the Amplified Impact Award.

The annual event, with luxury automotive brand Lexus in partnership with UPTOWN Magazine, will celebrate this year's class of Black Hollywood creatives at the Sunset Room Hollywood. Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood is a premier awards program held during Oscars week that recognizes the contributions of Black creators in the industry and has been doing so for more than 10 years.

"For over 16 years, UPTOWN has been committed to elevating or celebrating Black excellence in Hollywood because our stories and images deserve to be seen, valued, and celebrated with intention. This Oscar Week event was created to address the ongoing gap in recognition by honoring Black creatives and executives—both in front of and behind the camera—whose work shapes the industry and culture at large. This year, we proudly spotlight Black men whose vision, influence, and leadership are building lasting legacies for future generations." - Len Burnett, Co-Founder, UPTOWN Magazine

Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood will be hosted by actor, comedian, writer, producer Chris Spencer and media personality Tai Beauchamp. UPTOWN has shone the spotlight in honoring Black Hollywood creatives and executives for over 16 years, whose work has inspired generations and shifted the narratives of bold, inclusive voices and entertainment. The exclusive star-studded awards gala has honored trailblazing legends and rising stars, with 2025 recognizing Black men in film and television, including hip-hop legend, producer and actor Cliff "Method Man" Smith, and actors Blair Underwood, Omar J. Dorsey, and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

Previous years have honored artists and behind-the-scenes innovators such as: actresses Nia Long, Niecy Nash, Kim Fields, Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Nicole Ari Parker, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Marsai Martin, filmmakers, producers, showrunners Malcolm D. Lee, Ava DuVernay, Lee Daniels, Tim Story, George Tillman Jr., Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver, Courtney A. Kemp, Robin Thede, actors Boris Kodjoe, Dondré T. Whitfield, actors/comedians Cedric The Entertainer, Deon Cole, Guy Torry, Kym Whitley, musicians, composers, music supervisors Questlove, Kris Bowers, Kathryn Bostic, Morgan Rhodes, film executives Charles D. King, Niija Kuykendall, American Black Film Festival founders Nicole and Jeff Friday, posthumous honors to acting legends Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Diahann Carroll, among others.

"Lexus is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with UPTOWN in celebrating Black creatives whose work defines excellence across generations. Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood is more than a moment during awards season. It is an enduring commitment to visibility, recognition, and the creative voices that continue to elevate culture." - Dejuan Ross, Group Vice President and General Manager of the Lexus Division

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With nine models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

Follow Lexus:

Facebook: facebook.com/lexus

Twitter: twitter.com/lexus

YouTube: youtube.com/LexusVehicles

Instagram: instagram.com/lexususa

Pinterest: pinterest.com/lexususa

About UPTOWN Magazine

Founded in 2004, UPTOWN Magazine celebrates the luxury lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers across the country. With city-specific editions in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, D.C., and Charlotte, UPTOWN delivers authoritative coverage of real estate, automotive, fashion, beauty, travel, food, sports, and entertainment. UPTOWN is committed to spotlighting tastemakers who shape culture and define success.

Instagram: @uptownmagazine

Facebook: @uptownmagazine

SOURCE UPTOWN