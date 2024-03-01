Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood Celebrates Long-Standing, Black Cultural Innovators in Film and TV

Industry Legends Niecy Nash, Kim Fields, Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Rock Bythewood to be Recognized for Longevity and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury car brand Lexus and UPTOWN magazine announce the return of Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood, a highly anticipated event that will salute cultural innovators in film and television who have made positive impacts on the portrayal of Black people through their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

During the height of awards season, this gathering spotlights creatives who are often overlooked and may have otherwise been shut out from receiving accolades for their accomplishments.

"Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood is a celebration of excellence, resilience, and creativity," said David Telfer, senior manager, advertising, and media for Lexus. "This year's awards are especially important as we laud these often unsung icons who persist in the business and continue to create inclusive, empowering, and relevant content for today's audiences."

Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood reaffirms the commitment of both Lexus and UPTOWN magazine to amplify diverse voices and celebrate the rich tapestry of talent within the Black creative community.

Among the distinguished honorees are:

Niecy Nash is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame after playing the role of Deputy Raineesha Williams in the TV show "Reno 911" in 2003. Nash is a multi-talented person who has worked as an actor, author, producer, and director. She recently won a Primetime Emmy Award for her brilliant performance as Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix movie "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Nash will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the upcoming GLAAD Media Award ceremony in Los Angeles later in March.



Kim Fields is an actress, director, and producer. Acting since the age of five, she is most recognized for her roles in popular TV shows such as "The Facts of Life" and "Living Single." Over the years, she has expanded her talents to directing and producing. Most recently, she has applied those skills, in addition to playing the female lead, to the successful Netflix comedy, "The Upshaws".



Tisha Campbell is a Hollywood powerhouse who started her career as a child actor. This year marks 50 years in the business. She is known for her versatility and being a triple threat as an actress, singer, and dancer. Her most famous role is that of "Gina" in the iconic, hit TV series "Martin" as well as roles in the classic films "School Daze" and "Boomerang".



Essence Atkins has had a successful career as an actress, starting as a teenager in TV shows such as "The Cosby Show" and "Family Matters." She has since become a well-known performer, leaving a lasting impression on the industry with her roles in sitcoms like "Half & Half" and "Marlon."



Gina Prince-Bythewood is an American film director and screenwriter who has made a significant impact in the film industry with her works such as "Love & Basketball," "The Secret Life of Bees," and "The Woman King." The latter movie earned her nominations for Best Director at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the British Academy Film Awards in 2022. Her most recent project is "Genius: MLK/X," a television series that she collaborated on with her husband, Reggie Rock Bythewood.



Reggie Rock Bythewood is a talented creator, showrunner, and director. He is known for pushing the boundaries of storytelling that reflects Black culture through his work on TV series such as "New York Undercover," "Notorious," and "Swagger." Recently, he collaborated with his wife, Gina Prince-Bythewood, to create "Genius: MLK/X," an eight-part series that explores the lives of civil rights icons Martin Luther King and Malcolm X.

These exceptional individuals have not only stood the test of time but have also been instrumental in shaping the landscape of film and television, particularly in championing positive representation of Black individuals on screen.

The invitation-only affair, scheduled during Oscar week, will take place on Wednesday, March 6, at the Sunset Room located at 1439 N. Ivar Ave., Los Angeles, Calif. Festivities will commence with the red carpet opening at 6:00 p.m., followed by the main event starting at 7:00 p.m. An exclusive after-party will follow from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

