Leyanis Blandón's New Book La Esposa Del Pastor, Is A Spiritual Tome That Tackles The Importance Of Female Presence Within The Church

Blandón said this about his book: " La Esposa Del Pastor as a suitable help = ezer = strength and courage, recognizing through this book that every woman who loves God is nothing less than strength and courage, because without them this world would have no meaning or reason for being, God formed in our entrails the forces of life, where all the goods of the entire world would emanate, beginning with Eve in Eden and making an eternal effectiveness in Mary when she conceived Jesus.

The first defender of the female gender was Jesus, giving her a sense of virtue and position in the secular and spiritual realm, in this book there are real life challenges, but overcome in God's way. Woman, put on your dress well, in your strength, and courage."

Published by Page Publishing, Leyanis Blandón's new book La Esposa Del Pastor delves into the scriptures to prove the essence of womanhood in the perpetuation of the Christian faith.

Consumers who wish to learn and understand the power of women of faith can purchase La Esposa Del Pastor in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

