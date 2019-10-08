Leybold Presents New Food Processing Technology at 2019 Process Expo

EXPORT, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold North America recently released the NOVADRY, the first 100% oil-free vacuum pump for the food industry, which Leybold is showcasing at the 2019 Process Expo October 8-11 in Chicago, IL.

Vacuum pumps are an important and widely-used utility in the food industry. Until today, oil-sealed rotary vane pumps were the norm. Oil is traditionally used to lubricate, seal, and cool the pumps. However, oil pumps bear the risk of polluting the workspace or, even worse, the food. To avoid these risks and to ensure product freshness, Leybold developed the new standard for food packaging and processing applications, the NOVADRY. This 100% oil-free vacuum pump will revolutionize the market.

The completely newly developed oil-free screw vacuum pump ensures significantly greater safety and efficiency in food processing and packaging. The demands placed by manufacturers and consumers on the quality, shelf life, and resource efficiency of food processes are constantly increasing. This applies even more to perishable products such as meat and fish. Vacuum is considered an enabling technology, contributing significantly to optimizing these processes. Leybold developed the NOVADRY as a new benchmark for food safety.

The pump is 100% dry following hygienic criteria. This increases safety in applications such as tumbling, filling, vacuum packaging, and thermoforming. Oil-free vacuum pumps have a lower cost of ownership, as less maintenance and spare part changes are required. In addition, dry pumps are typically water-cooled, but the NOVADRY is air-cooled. This aims to reduce operating costs by simplifying the installation and commissioning.

The versatility of the NOVADRY makes it suitable for simple applications which emit low amounts of humidity, such as packaging of cold products. The pump is also perfectly suited for more demanding processes with large amounts of water vapor, such as hot meals with high temperatures needing to be quickly cooled down by evaporative cooling.

In addition to NOVADRY, Leybold's DRYVAC FP and SCREWLINE pumps are on site at the Process Expo in Chicago. The DRYVAC FP, featuring a hygienic stainless-steel design, is a rugged, dry screw vacuum pump with excellent energy efficiency. Compactness and low noise levels enable installation directly on the production floor resulting in shorter cycle time and lower cost of installation. The SCREWLINE is an extremely robust dry screw pump for the harshest of food processing applications. These pumps enable simple disassembly of the pump chamber for convenient on-site cleaning ability by the customer.

Leybold recently hosted a digital event featuring NOVADRY and vacuum applications for the food industry. Click here to view the prerecorded webinar.

All three pumps are being exhibited by Leybold at booth #4068 at the Process Expo at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL from October 8 through 11. To learn more about Leybold's vacuum solutions for food processing and packaging, visit Leybold.com.

About Leybold North America

As a pioneer of vacuum technology, Leybold offers a wide range of vacuum components, standardized and fully customized vacuum solutions, complemented by vacuum technology accessories and instrumentation. Our core capabilities center on the development of application- and customer-specific systems for the creation of vacuums and extraction of processing gases.

