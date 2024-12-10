Leyline Renewable Capital Secures $140 Million in Follow-On Funding from Keystone National Group and Public University Foundation

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leyline Renewable Capital (Leyline), a leading provider of debt capital solutions for renewable energy developers, today announced that it has secured a total of $140 million in capital from Keystone National Group (Keystone) and a large public university foundation. Leyline will use the new capital to expand its support of an actionable pipeline of renewable energy projects, sourced from the company's select network of experienced developers in North America.

Since inception, Leyline has deployed more than $340 million in financing solutions to advance more than 15 GW of renewable energy projects. Leyline's proven strategy is to fund both mid and late-stage project development portfolios. The funding supports grid interconnection deposits and equipment down payments. This latest funding will catalyze Leyline's growth strategy focused on providing private lending opportunities for developers at a speed and scale generally unavailable through traditional channels.

John Earl, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Keystone, commented, "We are proud to be increasing our funding to Leyline. The Leyline team has earned the trust of their extensive network of developers and investment partners. The team's deep understanding of project-level risk enables them to execute deals efficiently and at scale."

Made up of former developers, Leyline navigates policy and market nuances to support the best infrastructure projects and maximize returns for its investment partners.

Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline, said, "Our development partners are accelerating their build plans for 2025 in light of soaring demand for new generation in key markets and increased capital needs, as well as potential policy shifts. This renewed support from Keystone and a large public university foundation enables us to advance the strongest renewable energy projects into construction as soon possible and reflects a major validation of our success in supporting value-aligned projects with strong risk-adjusted returns."

About Leyline Renewable Capital

Founded in 2016, Leyline Renewable Capital provides flexible financing solutions for renewable energy developers. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to sustainability, Leyline predominantly invests in the pre-construction phase of projects, helping developers scale their operations efficiently and bring more renewable energy online. For more information, please visit: leylinecapital.com.

About Keystone National Group

Founded in 2006, Keystone National Group is a private credit investment firm focused on asset-centric lending and equipment finance across a wide variety of industries and asset types. For nearly two decades, Keystone has been an active and creative capital provider to thriving companies nationwide.

