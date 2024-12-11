LF Bioenergy Expands Renewable Natural Gas Project Footprint, Bringing its Cumulative Environmental Benefits Equivalent to Reducing 60 Million Gasoline Miles

Aiming for 15 RNG projects to be operational by 2027, the organization also adds a VP of Commercial to its executive leadership team

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Bioenergy, a renewable natural gas (RNG) company that partners with farmers to produce energy from methane capture, today announced the expansion of its RNG project footprint with four operating facilities and two under construction across the U.S. The operational RNG projects result in a cumulative environmental benefit equal to reducing 60 million gasoline miles.

Farmers face increasing pressure from rising prices on everything from bedding to feed. RNG projects under LF Bionergy's approach provide a diversified revenue stream for farmers while also eliminating the need to dispose of cow manure, improving and optimizing their soil and water quality, reducing odors, saving money on fertilizer and bedding and reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the natural gas pipeline.

"We attribute our success to our farmers-first values and each farm partnership is a testament to that, as we reach 15 operational RNG projects by 2027 and beyond," said CEO Brent Lilienthal. "We have a robust and unmatched operational process, and at the core of every project is our respect for and relationship with the farmers. We founded the company with that in mind and created a model that doesn't require farmer investment up front because we want to demonstrate that their business and its success is our top priority."

RNG projects capture and recover methane, a greenhouse gas with a global warming potential at least 28 times greater than carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). RNG projects can reduce methane emissions significantly and can be injected into the natural gas pipeline for use in thermal applications, electricity generation and more. LF Bioenergy's facilities contribute to the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative.

LF Bioenergy also welcomed a new Commercial Vice President earlier this year to round out its executive leadership team with experience in U.S. dairy and agriculture, engineering, construction and operations.

"We're hiring with our ethos in mind," said Lilienthal. "Our team brings deep experience spanning U.S. dairy and agricultural, operational safety, energy, utilities and more. Relationships and collaboration are key to LF Bioenergy's success and we're eager to continue fueling our business with that thinking."

