LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $135,000,000 Initial Public Offering

B. Riley FBR, Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as the underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from B. Riley FBR, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 14th Street North, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209, or by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfbr.com and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716 or by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the SEC on June 19, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search for a target business in the commercial banking and financial technology industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Scott Reed

sreed@lfcapital.co

(214) 740-6112

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lf-capital-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-135-000-000-initial-public-offering-300669216.html

SOURCE LF Capital Acquisition Corp.