LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing June 29, 2018

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search for a target business in the commercial banking and financial technology industries.

Contact:

Scott Reed

sreed@lfcapital.co

(214) 740-6112

