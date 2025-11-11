LF Decentralized Trust Adds The Bank of Korea as 10th Central Bank Member; Announces Paladin, a New Programmable Privacy Framework, as Latest Project

Also adds Edge & Node, Glide Identity, Networks for Humanity, and OpenZeppelin to member line-up

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LF Decentralized Trust), the premier open source foundation for decentralized technology, announced Networks for Humanity (NFH) and The Bank of Korea as its latest associate members. The Bank of Korea is the 10th central bank member of LF Decentralized Trust. NFH is the foundation driving the development of Beckn and Finternet. Additionally, Edge & Node, Glide Identity, and OpenZeppelin have joined as general members, adding more decentralized data, verification, and security expertise to the community.

Paladin, a new programmable privacy project

LF Decentralized Trust also just added a new programmable privacy project, Paladin. Initially contributed to the LF Decentralized Trust Labs by Kaleido a year ago, Paladin provides a full-stack approach to privacy, combining modular cryptography and programmability across both the cash and asset legs in a single, unified framework. Paladin has already been deployed in a number of projects including central banks, commercial banks, and other financial institutions. These projects have proven programmability across tokenized cash (central bank and commercial bank money), and tokenized assets (bonds and other financial assets), for payments, PvP, and DvP use cases.

Community innovation and expertise on stage

LF Decentralized Trust's extensive line-up of talks and workshops at Open Source Summit (OSS) Korea and Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) feature innovation and expertise from across the community. Speakers from The Bank of Korea, NFH, and the Paladin community are already contributing to discussions on the future of finance, privacy, interoperability, and more.

"The global financial infrastructure is rapidly evolving, driven by a new wave of decentralized technologies. This transformation brings several massive opportunities and challenges - making gatherings like SFF, initiatives such as Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust, and efforts like Finternet vital for continued innovation. I'm eager to contribute to these important discussions and initiatives that can truly transform the digital economy," said Pramod Varma, Co-Founder & Chief Architect of Networks for Humanity (NFH). "I'm particularly excited to collaborate on the Decentralized Directory Protocol effort, an open interoperable way to access trusted public registries hosted under LF Decentralized Trust, as well the other two core initiatives from NFH: Finternet and Beckn."

At OSS Korea, Jooyni Sung, Head, Digital Currency Infrastructure Team at The Bank of Korea on The Shift to Digital Money panel alongside speakers from Shinhan Bank and LayerZero

Leading into SFF, a full day workshop on Future-Proofing Financial Services co-hosted by OCBC and LF Decentralized Trust and coordinated with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

During Insights Forum:

Institutional Digital Assets Spotlight panel: The Digital Asset Infrastructure Revolution with LF Decentralized Trust Executive Director Daniela Barbosa

Trust Executive Director Daniela Barbosa

Roundtable: Quantum Roadmaps to Resilience: Navigating Risk, Architecting Ultimate Advantage in Finance with LF Decentralized Trust CTO Hart Montgomery

Roundtable: Quantum Roadmaps to Resilience: Navigating Risk, Architecting Ultimate Advantage in Finance with LF Decentralized Trust CTO Hart Montgomery

Privacy as a Feature, Not a Barrier – Building Trust in Digital Finance with Kaleido and Ethereum Foundation

Foundation

From Islands to Networks – Privacy and Interoperability in Tokenized Finance with with IBM and Oracle



Opportunity to meet and attend ongoing booth talks from members including Kaleido, Glide Identity, Gateway.fm, IBM, Oracle, Networks for Humanity, SDAX and more

"Our global community has now spent a decade developing decentralized trust technologies, and we are seeing the impact worldwide," said Daniela Barbosa, General Manager, Decentralized Technologies, Linux Foundation, and Executive Director, LF Decentralized Trust. "From digital identity to tokenized finance, the momentum, especially across Asia, is particularly strong as open collaboration drives real-world adoption and innovation. And, as our new members, projects, and community expertise and engagement show, the pace of adoption and innovation is only going to escalate from here. We look forward to working collaboratively and openly with our community to keep advancing the platforms, tools, and standards needed to scale decentralized trust."

General Member Quotes

The support of LF Decentralized Trust's members is what makes it a neutral home for technical collaboration and innovation:

"Joining LF Decentralized Trust aligns with our belief that open standards are the foundation for the next era of innovation. At Edge & Node, we've spent years building decentralized infrastructure, from Subgraphs and Graph Node, to next-generation data engines that make the internet more open and verifiable. Contributing to the LF Decentralized Trust community lets us help shape standards that ensure interoperability, trust, and transparency across web3 and AI ecosystems." — Rodrigo Coelho, CEO of Edge & Node

"Joining LF Decentralized Trust represents our joint mission to build AI-safe, agent-ready authentication for the era of artificial general intelligence. As AI-powered fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, the window to upgrade humanity's identity infrastructure is closing fast. LF Decentralized Trust is at the forefront of cryptographic innovation, from Hyperledger AnonCreds' privacy-preserving zero-knowledge proofs to breakthrough work in verifiable credentials and decentralized identity frameworks. Our SIM-anchored cryptographic authentication complements these efforts perfectly. We're excited to contribute our expertise and work alongside the industry's leading innovators to establish the standards and technologies that will protect billions of users worldwide." — Eran Haggiag, CEO and Founder, Glide Identity

"For more than a decade, OpenZeppelin has built and maintained the open-source infrastructure securing much of today's blockchain economy. OpenZeppelin Contracts power roughly 80% of EVM-based DeFi total value locked, with over $30 trillion in value transferred through smart contracts that rely on our code. Joining LF Decentralized Trust reinforces our belief that open collaboration, transparency, and community governance are essential to building and securing the software that runs the open economy." — Luca Cosivi, Head of Open Source at OpenZeppelin

