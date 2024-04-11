LF Edge Diversifies Innovation at the Open Source Edge with New Member Organizations and Governing Board Representation at ONE Summit

LF Edge brings diversification to the open edge ecosystem with new members from global leaders across internet technology and streaming support platforms, and newly-elected Board Chair and Board members

LF Edge to showcase project and community maturity onsite at ONE Summit with onsite demonstrations, sessions and keynotes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that's created an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced continued growth and momentum across the open edge ecosystem with the addition of three new general members ( Bytedance , Viaccess Orca , and Atym ), newly- elected Governing Board members, and existing project maturation.

LF Edge is pleased to welcome three new General members to its growing roster of thought-leading industry organizations: Atym, a SaaS provider of secure, container-based application orchestration for constrained edge devices; Bytedance, a technology company which has made it easy and fun for people to connect with, create and consume content; and Viaccess Orca (VO), an Orange Group affiliate and a global leading provider of technology solutions for the media supply chain for more than two decades.

"The LF Edge ecosystem continues to evolve and mature, and the addition of our newest members is testament to the diversity of organizations impacted by the innovative technology LF Edge and its projects offer," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Open edge computing has implications across various industries that go beyond the traditional telcos and IoT platforms that helped us start the project, and we welcome this diversity of perspectives that is paramount to developing solutions and use cases that meet the needs of a growing ecosystem working towards digital transformation."

New Governing Board Appointments

LF Edge recently welcomed new board members Sam Armani , from General member mimik Technology and Sujata Tiberwala , from new General member Bytedance. In addition, existing Board Member Michael Maxey from Premier member ZEDEDA was elected as the new Governing Board Chair. The new appointments represent the diversity of the community and bring fresh perspectives to help with strategy and direction as we head into new horizons.

FIDO Device Onboard project graduates to Stage 2

LF Edge project FIDO Device Onboard , which provides easier, faster, less expensive, and secure onboarding of devices, had graduated from a Stage 1 "At Large" project to a Stage 2 "Growth" project. FIDO Device Onboard, which was originally called "Secure Device Onboard," expands TAM for IOT devices, and in turn accelerates the resulting ecosystem of data processing infrastructure. Most "Zero touch" automated onboarding solutions require the target platform to be decided by the manufacturer. Project milestones include:

FDO's integration into the LF Edge Open Horizon project, making it easier to use FDO-enabled edge devices with Horizon by importing associated ownership vouchers and then powering on the devices.

IDO is leveraged by a Dell Native Edge for its automated onboarding process

ASRock has integrated FDO into products like its iEP-5000G Iot Industrial gateway.

Join the LF Edge ecosystem at Open Networking & Edge Summit

The LF Edge community will be onsite at ONE Summit , happening April 29 - May 1 in San Jose, Calif., ONE Summit is the one industry event that brings together decision-makers and implementers for a week of activities that encompass co-located mini-summits, industry-leading keynotes and robust breakout sessions as well as a two-day Developer and Testing Forum.

These in-depth and interactive conversations focus on the technologies that connect people and data – including AI, 5G/NextG, Access, Edge, Telco, Cloud, Industry 4.0, Enterprise, Government Infrastructure, and more.

ONE Summit provides a platform for direct engagement among global thought leaders, developers, and decision makers from across a growing ecosystem. As in the past, the conference will feature an extensive program of 80+ talks and sessions covering the most important and timely topics with diverse options for both business and technical sessions.

LF Edge will host a booth with project demonstrations on the show floor, and features heavily across the main conference agenda . To register for ONE Summit, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/register/ .

Support from new Members

"We're thrilled to join LF Edge and look forward to contributing our device runtime to the community as Project Ocre," said Jason Shepherd, CEO of Atym. "Leveraging WebAssembly and Zephyr, Ocre supports OCI-like application containers in a footprint up to 2000x lighter than Linux-based container runtimes such as Docker. Our mission is to modernize the embedded space by making it as easy to develop and securely deploy apps for billions of microcontroller-powered edge devices as it is in the cloud."

"Bytedance firmly believes in the significance of openness and collaboration as catalysts for technological advancement. Thus, in the spirit of dismantling barriers to knowledge, we eagerly share the knowledge and expertise that ByteDance has amassed throughout its years of engagement with the community through our different Open Source projects, either through the projects we have initiated or many of the existing open source projects. Under this umbrella, we have been contributing to and working with the LF Edge community as well via our different work streams, hence we are delighted to increase our involvement with LF Edge by formally becoming general members, and look forward to increasing our community and industry collaborations."

"Viaccess-Orca's joining LF Edge stems from our growing realization that the edge is becoming the new frontier for computing, the place where the future standards for IT and Networks are determined," said Alain Nochimowski CTO at Viaccess-Orca. "We are bringing to the table 25 + years of embedded security experience and a unique expertise in protecting business sovereignty over distributed, digital supply chains."

Learn more about LF Edge and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at www.lfedge.org.

