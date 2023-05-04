lēf Farms Recalls "Spice" Packaged Salad Greens Because of Possible Health Risk

LOUDON, N.H., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- lēf Farms of Loudon, N.H. is voluntarily recalling a single lot of the lēf Farms "Spice" Packaged Salad Greens ("best by" date 5/5/23, lot number SP10723- 1RGH1, UPC 8 50439 00709 1) produced in its Loudon, New Hampshire greenhouse because they have the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli 0157:H7 (E. coli) bacteria. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens

The product comes in a 4-oz., clear, plastic clamshell container. Information about the "best by" date, lot number and UPC can be found at the bottom of the package. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated when the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture received a positive test result for E. coli 0157:H7 in a single package of lēf Farms "Spice" Packaged Salad Greens (4-oz.) as part of routine testing.

lēf Farms "Spice" is the only product impacted to date and affected retailers include Hannaford and Market Basket in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

In addition to today's voluntary recall, the company is proactively testing all products produced in its New Hampshire facility for E. coli 0157:H7 prior to distribution.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the affected lēf Farms "Spice" products should discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8:00am-7:00pm EDT or email [email protected] with the subject line: Recall.

SOURCE lēf Farms