LF Networking announces new member Walmart, Bolsters a New Era of Enterprise Open Source Networking

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, today announced that Walmart has joined as a Platinum member. Walmart is the first retail member of LFN and joins 21 other global organizations as Platinum members all working to accelerate open source networking.

"We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to the LF Networking community," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "As the world's largest retailer, Walmart brings expertise across a broad swath of areas, including retail point of sale networking, enterprise IT, and hybrid cloud deployments. We look forward to collaborative efforts that accelerate the open source networking community."

"I'm excited to join the Linux Foundation Governing Board on behalf of Walmart," said Koby Avital, Executive Vice President, Walmart Global Tech. "By joining LFN, Walmart has the opportunity to contribute, influence the cloud growth and better support the enterprise and service provider communities by open-sourcing innovative technologies across its retail infrastructure."

Join the LF Networking community October 11-12 for Open Networking and Edge Summit (ONES), the industry's premier open networking event, expanded to comprehensively cover Edge Computing, Edge Cloud & IoT. ONES North America enables collaborative development and innovation across enterprises, service providers/telcos and cloud providers to shape the future of networking and edge computing. Details here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-edge-summit-north-america/.

