LFC welcomes PayPal as club's official digital payments partner

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC is proud to welcome PayPal as the club's official digital payments partner in a new global, multi-year deal. This marks PayPal's first-ever collaboration with a Premier League club, further positioning the company as the smarter way to pay for football fans globally.

LFC x PayPal

A global leader in digital payments, PayPal has over 400 million active accounts across 200 markets, supporting transactions in 25 currencies. With decades of expertise in secure, fast, and flexible payment solutions, PayPal is set to enhance the way Liverpool FC fans engage with the club and football experiences, both online and in person.

One of the ways this will happen is via PayPal+, the company's brand-new, first-ever free loyalty programme, where fans can earn reward points when using PayPal to pay for matchday purchases1, adding to the experience and elevating engagement. And loyalty will be rewarded. Starting at the Blue tier, consumers unlock Gold and Black tiers as they earn more points, with each tier recognising loyalty with even bigger rewards. Gold and Black tier members enjoy points worth up to 50% more at checkout, along with access to other exclusive Liverpool FC perks.

PayPal, already available as a payment option across LFC's digital platforms, will also become the club's preferred digital payment method. As part of this enhanced integration, PayPal will be featured more prominently on checkout and payment screens across the club's ecommerce and All Red platforms, making it even easier and more seamless for fans to complete their transactions securely and efficiently. PayPal branding will also appear in Anfield and St Helens during matches.

Through this collaboration, LFC and PayPal will collaborate on initiatives that elevate the profile of LFC Women and expand grassroots football programmes through LFC Foundation, helping to nurture the next generation of talent and grow the game at all levels.

Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at Liverpool FC, said: "PayPal is the original brand known for trust in digital payments, and we're delighted to welcome them to the LFC family. Their expertise in powering payments around the world makes them the ideal partner to help us elevate the experience for supporters worldwide."

"This partnership is an exciting step forward in our commitment to innovation, ensuring fans can engage with the club in a seamless and secure way. PayPal's dedication to supporting women's football and grassroots development also aligns perfectly with our values and future focus, making this collaboration even more meaningful."

Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal, said: "Our global collaboration with LFC reinforces our relationship with sports fans everywhere, building on our world class professional and collegiate sports partnerships around the world.

We're offering customers a seamless and flexible experience that rewards them for doing something they love, whether buying the new kit or grabbing a pint at the match and settling up with friends later—PayPal is the smarter way to pay for LFC and sports fans globally."

About PayPal

For over 25 years, PayPal has been at the forefront of the digital commerce revolution. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalised, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit: https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/, and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Press contacts

Matt Crowhurst, PayPal - [email protected]

1 Rewards are earned as points under the PayPal+ rewards programme. To start earning, you must be enrolled in PayPal+. If you are not yet enrolled, you can sign up the PayPal app. PayPal+ Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE PayPal