LFCR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) between October 7, 2020 and March 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 27, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So What: If you purchased Lifecore securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Lifecore class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24052 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 27, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, Lifecore issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (3) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (4) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (5) accordingly, Lifecore's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (6) as a result, Lifecore's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Lifecore class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24052 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.