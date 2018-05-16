LFI 2018 Innovation Awards® MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR. ALPHABET Lighting®- NU Vector Series Downlights

TUSTIN, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPHABET Lighting®, part of LEDRAbrands®, proudly announces the WINNING of the 2018 top award in the lighting industry: MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR at Lightfair 2018 Innovation Awards in Chicago as well as the Downlight Category winner. ALPHABET NU Vector was also a Top 10 Must See Products at Lightfair 2018 from EdisonReport®.

Alphabet NU Vector Series

ALPHABET's tagline is Innovation Integrated for good reason. One year ago, ALPHABET released a complete product overhaul of all products to better integrate cutting-edge LED, Wireless controls and advanced optics.

NU Series is constructed of an advanced, UL fire rated, organic polymer material to efficiently broadcast wireless signals through the trim and housing. This allows the ALPHABET iOT initiative to move forward integrating and enabling the top Bluetooth® and proprietary MESH controls protocols on the market.

We can now integrate specialized LED and Optics like the LensVector® LCD, wireless controlled beam shaping technology present in NU Vector Series. We have solutions that can control Vector optics, dimming, color, timing, grouping and scene setting all from 1 app using standard wall control units or tablets.

LED technologies in NU Series include XICATO® Intelligent XIM with an SDCM of 1x2, iBeacon, data logging with GalaXi® enabled. They are also offered with the new SUN natural solar spectrum, Luminus® color tuning and dim-to-warm as well as Lumenetix®, 5 color, tuning module.

About ALPHABET Lighting and LEDRAbrands: ALPHABET is an American lighting manufacturer with Innovation Integrated and a brand of parent company LEDRAbrands. Bruck, Molto Luce and ALPHABET (formerly WILA USA), offer several categories of commercial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, National Accounts and residential lighting products. LEDRAbrands continues to provide the latest in Bluetooth® control, Intelligent, Human Centric and the highest Color Quality LED technology. LEDRAbrands also offers quality products by BRUCK Lighting USA and Molto Luce. BRUCK offers a complete 48V SMARTrack offering of spots and pendants. For more information visit www.ALPHABETLIGHTING.com. www.BruckLighting.com www.MoltoLuce.com

