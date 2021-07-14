LFM Management Signs Internet Superstars FGTeeV and Fousey to Company Roster

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that John Nelson, CEO, LFM Management, a worldwide boutique entertainment and media company specializing in social media talent management, content development and business ventures, has signed FGTeeV and Fousey, two mega YouTube sensations, to their roster. The company, which represents internationally recognized content creators—Keemstar, Ricky Berwick, RoraPickles, PhillyBeatzU, and Ship, amongst others—are thrilled to welcome these two exciting additions to the firm.

One of the largest gaming channels on YouTube, FGTeeV is the brainchild of a family of gamers, who boasts more than 27 Million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels. FGTeeV's collectibles line is licensed by Bonkers Toys and sold at Target and Walmart; in addition, they have multiple best-selling books. Says Founder, John Nelson, "We're super-excited to have the FGTeeV family join us. With a strong niche focusing on family capers, action figures, and gameplay from an array of popular titles ('Among Us,' 'Roblox,' 'Minecraft,' Super Mario Bros., and more), the audience keeps growing." This year, FGTeeV, along with Miguel Diaz Rivas (illustrator), will release a new book, Game Break!: Mazes, Puzzles, Games and More; which is available for pre-order now on Amazon.com .

Launching a multitude of personas and channels since 2011, Yousef "Fousey" Erakat is a Palestinian-American YouTube personality and one of the channel's biggest success stories. With over 17 Million followers and over 1.7 Billion views across three Youtube channels, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook, Fousey is known for it all. Parodies, vlogs, comedy sketches, movies, motivational speaking, music, and the list goes on. This fall, Fousey releases his first memoir, Warning: This is Not a Motivational Story (available for pre-order now on Amazon.com), which will be coupled with a comedy book tour to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and beyond. Fousey recently made his critically-acclaimed debut as an announcer for the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing match, "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms," where he also conducted ringside interviews with the likes of Austin McBroom, Bryce Hall, Tanner Fox, and FaZe Rug. John Nelson adds, "Fousey is an astounding content creator, having the extraordinary ability to reinvent his brand time and time again. If anyone wants to know how to capture enormous attention on the Internet, Fousey is the man to learn from. We are honored to continue the evolution of brand Fousey—with more books, more boxing events with Keemstar, more comedy tours, and many surprises to come."

About LFM Management LLC:

John Nelson created LFM Management LLC to represent some of the biggest and most diverse names around the globe and seize sponsorship opportunities for them. A former New York State litigator, Nelson named his company after his first client introduced him as his "lawyer, friend, and manager." Today, the company specializes in brand relationship management for content creators, including FGTeeV (27 M), Fousey (17M), Keemstar (12.6M), Ricky Berwick (13.2M), RoraPickles (49.2K), PhillyBeatzU (53.8K), and Ship (253.5K), to name a few. In sync with the philosophy of the clients the company represents, LFM Management believes that its clients have built huge brands without being forced to embark on a traditional career path, and that each client's 'sense of normal' adds to their unique voice and popularity—a necessary ingredient to growing a substantial audience. For more information, please visit www.lfmmanagement.com

