LFST ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 11, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of LifeStance common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with LifeStance's June 10, 2021 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2022

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lifestance-health-loss-submission-form?id=31571&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health's out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (ii) the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health's operating expenses to increase substantially; (iii) LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the initial public offering's registration statement, and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (iv) as a result, LifeStance Health's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the initial public offering's registration statement represented.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in LifeStance you have until October 11, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased LifeStance securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

