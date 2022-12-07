LG AND TENNESEE TITANS COLLABORATE ON EXCLUSIVE CONTENT SERIES "TASTE OF TENNESSEE"

Hosted by BBQ Expert and Author Matt Moore, Series Highlights Nashville's Culinary Culture with Help From Past & Present Tennessee Titans Players

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG and the Tennessee Titans have teamed up on an exclusive original content series Taste of Tennessee which will offer viewers a look at the creative foods and culinary culture from Nashville's most passionate chefs and popular eateries.

The first three episodes, hosted by BBQ expert and author Matt Moore, feature some of Nashville's trending chefs and eateries with appearances by popular Titans from the past and present. The series is now available on LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service available on LG Smart TVs including its critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs.

Each episode takes you into the rich and historic Nashville food scene and inside the kitchens of the city's most well-known chefs. Additional episodes will air in 2023.

Episode 1: Taste of Tennessee - Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint with Keith Bulluck

Host Matt Moore joins Pitmaster Pat Martin at his downtown Nashville restaurant along with Titan's Alum Keith Bulluck, then back in the LG Kitchen Matt and Pat cook up Martha's Open Faced Grilled Tomato sandwiches, along with Martin's staple - Pulled Pork with Coleslaw sandwiches.

Episode 2: Taste of Tennessee - Slim & Husky's with Jevon Kearse

Host Matt Moore joins Clint Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel (EJ) Reed the founders of Slim and Husky's at their North Nashville restaurant to fire up some pizza. They get a surprise visit from Titan's alum Jevon Kearse. Then Slim and Husky's Chef Jason Williams and Matt head to the LG Kitchen to tackle their Sausage Rigatoni recipe.

Episode 3: Taste of Tennessee - Party Fowl with Bud Dupree

Host Matt Moore joins Party Fowl owner Austin Smith and Chef Bart Pickens at their Donelson location to cook up some Hot Chicken and Beignets joined by current Titan's player Bud Dupree. Matt and Chef Pickens head over to the LG Kitchen to fire up Party Fowl Bloody Mary Hot Chicken Sloppy Joes.

"Tennessee is a home state for LG Electronics and it is our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen and neighbor and that means investing back into the state when opportunities arise," said Jeannie Lee, LG USA's Director of Corporate Marketing. "The Taste of Tennessee original series is the latest example of our commitment to supporting local businesses and the growth in Tennessee in a creative and lasting way. We are excited to be able to partner with the Tennessee Titans to spotlight some of Nashville's unique eats to a broader audience through this series and share a bit of Tennessee pride on LG Channels."

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 350 channels and growing, LG Smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Learn more about LG Channels and LG Smart TVs by visiting www.LG.com.

