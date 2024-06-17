LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF 2024 OLED B4 TV LINE-UP

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced pricing and immediate availability of its LG OLED B4 4K TV lineup. Benefitting from more than a decade of unparalleled excellence in the OLED domain, LG's B4 OLED TV Series enhances the viewing experience through self-lit pixels, the Alpha 8 AI-driven processor, and an upgraded webOS platform that offers an array of smart features, alongside access to a continually expanding library of free content with LG Channels.

With over 8 million self-lit pixels – LG's OLED technology is a masterclass in creating rich and accurate picture quality. Available in three screen sizes (77-, 65- and 55-inches) – the LG OLED B4 Series features Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos® for an immersive sound and vision experience. The B4 also includes an updated processor. The Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro automatically adjusts the ideal settings and fine-tunes the picture based on the content being watched.

2024 LG OLED B4 TVs

OLED77B4PUA 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $3,399 Available Now OLED65B4PUA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $2,199 Available Now OLED55B4PUA 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) $1,699 Available Now

The B4 also delivers a 0.1ms response time and up to 120Hz refresh rate, creating high-speed gaming without any blurring or tearing, while NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR add to the premium gaming experience. Users can control all of their devices from four HDMI 2.1 inputs with the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer.1

Built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay® 2, HomeKit, Chromecast, and many others makes interconnecting devices to the B4 simple. Consumers can even control their TV with their Google Assistant device,2 get instant access to over 300 free channels on LG Channels3, including movies, breaking news, sports and more, and discover and enjoy premium entertainment via an internet connection. With WOW Orchestra, LG soundbars and LG OLED TVs utilize the full potential of the audio channels from both products to create an unrivaled audio experience with an enlarged soundstage and improved depth and height.

1 Subscription and a compatible gaming controller are required.



2 Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay® and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Supported menus and apps may vary by country. Voice Command availability may vary by product and country. Menus displayed may be different upon release. Support for AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.



3 Number of LG Channels subject to change.

