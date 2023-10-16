LG ANNOUNCES THE WONDERBOX SHOWCASE 2023: A 3D DIGITAL ART CONTEST WHERE ARTISTRY MEETS INNOVATION

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

16 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Art Students Are Invited to Create Immersive 3D Digital Art Experiences to Illuminate Times Square with their Creations and a Chance to Win LG Products and Cash Prizes

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, Inc., today announced call for entries in its annual LG Wonderbox Showcase – a 3D digital art contest for college-level art students where they're encouraged to push the boundaries of their artistic expression while showcasing LG's enduring brand promise – "Life's Good." The competition's entry period begins Oct. 16, with three winners selected by a distinguished judging panel of creative industry leaders on December 7. The contest culminates in the winning entry showcased on LG's iconic billboard in the heart of New York's Times Square.

The LG Wonderbox Showcase is now open to college-level art students to showcase their digital art to the world. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
Inaugurally launched in 2022, this year's student artists are encouraged to submit their immersive, uplifting and thought-provoking 3D digital experiences embodying the 2023 contest theme – "Life's Good with Optimism."

"Wonderbox Showcase is a canvas for the imagination and a portal to creativity," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA. "It's a testament to LG's belief that innovation, fueled by optimism, can unlock a brighter and more promising future. We're thrilled to witness the extraordinary artwork and creativity that the next generation of creators will bring through this remarkable program."

ELIGIBILITY
Entrants – either creative teams or individuals – much be currently enrolled in an accredited, collegiate art program/school in the United States and U.S. territories.

IMPORTANT DATES

  • Entries Open: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. EDT
  • Entries Close: Nov. 20, 11:59 p.m. EST
  • Judging Period: Nov. 20 through Nov. 22
  • Winners announced: Dec. 7

PRIZES

  • 1st Place: $25,000 + LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds
  • 2nd Place: $10,000 + LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds
  • 3rd Place: $5,000 + LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds

For further details about LG's Wonderbox Showcase 2023 and to review the complete submission details, please visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts
LG Electronics USA
Chris De Maria 
[email protected] 

LG Electronics USA
Chelsea Lee
[email protected] 

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.