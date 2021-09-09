LG Announces US Debut Of XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Premium Bluetooth Speaker

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG USA announced the debut of the unique LG XBOOM 360 speaker (model RP4) featuring a conical-cylindrical design that delivers authentic, omnidirectional audio perfect for any space or occasion. The XBOOM 360 is available now via LG.com and via LG authorized dealers next month at an SRP of $399.

The speaker's unique form factor enables the LG XBOOM 360 to radiate sound in all directions for a lifelike performance with impressive power and clarity. The attractive conical-cylindrical shape of LG XBOOM 360 isn't just pleasing to the eye, its function is to accommodate the distortion-free reflector structure of the speaker. Typically only found in high-end audio products, the reflector structure of the tweeter and woofer is designed to deliver 360-degree sound with minimal distortion. Indoors or out, XBOOM 360 envelops listeners in rich, detailed audio, bringing a sense of three-dimensional vitality to every genre of music.

The premium build quality of the tweeter and woofer also helps to create a convincing and exceptionally well-balanced soundstage. The tweeter's titanium diaphragm creates a linear frequency for superb performance and accurate reproduction across the high frequency range. Moreover, the speaker's durable glass fiber woofer generates dynamic bass with a clear, natural mid-range response. The combination of powerful drivers and robust 120W output enables LG XBOOM 360 to turn any room or space into a listening sweet spot.

The XBOOM 360 is designed to provide versatility and the multisensory experience today's consumers demand. It can create the right atmosphere for any occasion thanks to 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – as well as a range of customizable lighting options and sound effects when used with the companion app. In the app, users will also find the crowd-pleasing DJ Effect feature which allows for the mixing of multiple samples as well as scratching and other sounds effects. The speaker offers 10 hours of listening enjoyment on a single charge, includes a built-in metal handle for easy mobility, and has a chic, highly durable fabric cover (available in Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black and Peacock Green) that brings instant warmth and style to any setting. 1

Most importantly, XBOOM 360 demonstrates LG's continuing commitment to reducing its impact on the environment. Fabricated partially from recycled plastic and other post-consumer materials, the eco-conscious speaker has received Eco-Product certification from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland, Environmental Claim Validation from Underwriters Laboratories and Global Recycled Standard recognition from Control Union Certifications.2

1 Color options and availability may vary by market. Burgundy available now. Peacock Green available 9/20. Charcoal Black and Beige available 11/20.

2 SGS Eco-Product certification is based on four major environmental criteria covering resource efficiency, usage of hazardous substances, energy savings and recyclability measured over a product's lifespan. UL's Environmental Claim Validation requires the eco-conscious attributes of a product match the claims made by the manufacturer. Model RP4 contains recycled post-consumer polyester.

LG XBOOM 360 (RP4) Specifications: Design & Colors Burgundy, Peacock Green, Beige, Charcoal Black Size 250 x 514 x 250mm (WHD) Power 120W RMS (when connected to power source) Speaker Authentic Omnidirectional Sound

Glass Fiber Woofer 5.25-inch x 1

Titanium Horn Tweeter 1.0-inch x 1 Other Features Mood Lighting (Ambient / Nature / Party)

DJ Effect (app required)

Wireless Party Link (connect two speakers wirelessly)

XBOOM App (iOS/Android) Portability Up to 10 hours battery life (29Wh) between charges

Carrying Handle Connectivity Bluetooth / USB 2.0 / Aux

