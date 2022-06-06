LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF 2022 LG GRAM LAPTOP LINEUP AND DEBUT OF +VIEW PORTABLE MONITOR

Perfect for People on the Move, LG's Premium Laptops Boost Productivity and Security with AI-based Features, While New Portable Monitor Extends the Digital Workspace

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of its 2022 LG gram lineup of premium laptops. Ideal for a wide variety of users who value supreme portability and sleek, ultra-light designs that adopt innovative software and the latest hardware to offer even more power and convenience, LGs latest gram lineup – LG gram, LG gram 2-in-1 and +view for LG gram are available now at LG.com and at select LG-authorized retailers nationwide.

The 2022 LG gram lineup features : gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 15 (15Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series' first-ever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70).

Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. This year's laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost versus outgoing models. . 1 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG grams deliver excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

LG's premium laptops are synonymous with superb picture quality.. Featuring 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels,2 the new grams provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and plenty of screen real estate to meet users' diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What's more, LG's advanced IPS displays are now anti-glare 3,reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they're working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.

2022 LG gram Lineup



LG gram



17Z90Q 17-inch Available Now $1599 ~ $2299



16Z90Q 16-inch Available Now $1399 ~ $2199



15Z90Q 15-inch Available Now $1199 ~ $1899



14Z90Q 14-inch Available Now $1249 ~ $1799 LG gram 2-in-1



16T90Q 16-inch Available Now $1499 ~ $2099



14T90Q 14-inch Available Now $1299 ~ $1699|





LG gram +view

16MQ70 16-inch Available Now $349.99

2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that enhances security and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix® automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop.4 It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder.5 Conveniently, if a separate monitor is connected, the mouse cursor and the window currently being used automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year's models offer an optimized environment for video conferencing with features such as AI-noise cancelling and a built-in Full HD webcam. The new LG grams also feature face log in.

The latest grams remain true to the brand's core identity, delivering compact, ultra-lightweight designs without sacrificing durability or performance. With their 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio and is rugged enough to meet the U.S. military's stringent MIL-STD-810G standard. On top of that, all 2022 LG gram products ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.

Versatile devices that enable users to switch between laptop and tablet in seconds, the new 16- and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 models come with pre-installed drawing and note taking applications optimized for the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). With the combination of smoothly integrated stylus support and LG's AI-based user interface, the latest gram convertibles offer greater work efficiency as well as a responsive and enjoyable writing and sketching experience.

This year's gram lineup also welcomes the +view for LG gram, a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C to extend the digital workspace. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation,6 and is a perfect match for LG gram ; combining to provide an extended digital workspace for advanced multitasking.

For more information on the LG gram 2022 lineup, visit lg.com/us/laptops.

1 Based on internal testing, LPDDR 5 RAM used in 2022 LG gram models achieves a clock speed of up to 5200MHz. Previous gram models employed LPDDR 4X RAM with a clock speed of up to 4266MHz.

2 Except for gram 15 (16:9 Full HD [1,920 x 1,080] IPS panel) and gram 14 (16:10 WUXGA [1,920 x 1,200] IPS panel.

3 Except for gram 2-in-1 models, 16T90Q and 14T90Q.

4 Screen locks if the registered user's face is no longer detected in front of the laptop (at a distance of 35-74cm from the webcam).

5 Feature activates when a person positioned behind or near the user is detected looking at the screen (must be within camera's field of view to activate).

6 OnScreen Control software must be installed to switch between vertical/horizontal screen orientation.

* USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.

Specifications:



LG gram 17 (17Z90Q) LG gram 16 (16Z90Q) LG gram 15 (15Z90Q) LG gram 14 (14Z90Q) LG gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) LG gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90Q) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 350 nits 300 nits Weight 2.98 Lbs 2.64 Lbs 2.54 Lbs 2.2 Lbs 3.26 Lbs 2.76 Lbs Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm (14.91 x 10.18 x 0.70 inches) 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm (13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches) 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm (14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches) 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm (12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches) 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm

(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh - 80Wh - 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor (Alder Lake) GPU Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Memory 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5-5,200MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD Slots (NVMe™ Gen 4) Speakers Stereo Speaker (1.5Wx2), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra, AI Noise Cancelling Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US Type), HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4), Micro SD Card HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (x1), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4), Micro SD Card Software LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional, Wacom Notes, Wacom Bamboo Paper Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor Accessory - LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)

