LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF 2024 LG GRAM PRO LAPTOPS

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

23 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

Customers Who Pre-Order Select Models on LG.com Eligible to Receive Exclusive Offers Including Free +view Portable Monitor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced pricing and availability of its 2024 premium lineup of laptops – the LG gram Pro and LG gram Pro 2-in-1. The 16- and 17-inch LG gram Pro models retail for $2399 (16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1) and $2499 (17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1) respectively while the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 16-inch gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP-K.ADB9U1) retails for $2099. For a limited time, customers shopping on LG.com can pre-order the 16- and 17-inch LG gram Pro and 16-inch LG gram Pro 2-in-1.1

Throughout the duration of the pre-order period from February 21, 2024 to March 10, 2024, customers will be able to purchase the 32GB-RAM/2TB-SSD LG gram Pro laptop for the price of a 16GB-RAM/1TB-SSD model of the same screen size. They'll also receive an LG gram +view IPS portable monitor (16MR70.ASDU1)2 and expedited shipping at no additional cost. All standard terms of purchase apply.

LG gram Pro and LG gram Pro 2-in-1
The perfect blend of power and portability, the LG gram Pro series of ultra-lightweight laptops combine high-end specifications with exceptionally slim yet durable designs and lasting battery life. LG's premium LG gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1 and 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1) come equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with hybrid architecture, an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.3 Embedded with the Intel® AI Boost, Intel's neural processing unit (NPU), the latest LG gram Pro laptops can handle AI workloads even without a network connection. Other AI-enabled functions available on the LG gram Link app simplify tasks like file sharing, photo sharing and screen mirroring across LG gram, Android and iOS devices.4

With their ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight design, the 16- and 17-inch LG gram Pro models provide portability, sleek styling and premium performance alongside large screens, making them ideal for on-the-go professionals or anyone seeking a high-spec, portable computing solution.

The LG gram Pro laptops deliver stunning picture quality with superb color and contrast, with select 16- and 17-inch models featuring a Wide Quad XGA resolution (WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600) IPS display. The 16-inch LG gram Pro is also available with a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display. For convenient connectivity, each model incorporates a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI.

A CES 2024 Innovation Award winner, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP-K.ADB9U1) has also been listed in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Featuring a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display,5 this versatile, 'convertible' laptop also boasts an incredibly slim and ultra-lightweight design, measuring under an inch thick and weighing only 3.08 pounds, making it easy to transport and ideal for productivity and entertainment purposes. For the ultimate portable and productive experience, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1's 360-degree adjustable hinge, 4-way super-slim bezel design, responsive touchscreen and an included wirelessly-chargeable pen provide users with exceptional flexibility and an elevated user experience.

For more information on all of LG gram's 2024 models, visit LG.com.

Specifications:

LG gram Pro 

(16Z90SP-A) 

LG gram Pro 

(17Z90SP-E) 

LG gram Pro 2-in-1
(16T90SP-K) 

Display Size 

16-inch 

17-inch 

16-inch 

Display 

 WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800)
OLED 

WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) 

WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800)
OLED 

WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)
LCD 

WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)
LCD 

Brightness (Typ.) 

OLED: 400nit 

400nit 

OLED: 400nit 

LCD: 400nit 

LCD: 400nit 

Refresh Rate 

OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 

31-144Hz (VRR) 

OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 

LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) 

LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) 

Weight 

2.82 lbs

3.04 lbs

3.08 lbs 

Battery 

77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 

77Wh 

Thermal 

Dual cooling system 

CPU 

Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 

GPU 

Intel® Arc™ graphics (iGPU) 

Intel® Arc graphics 

NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) 

Memory 

Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 7,467MHz, Dual Channel) 

Storage 

Dual SSD (M.2) 

1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe

512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe

Audio 

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos 

Speakers 

Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) 

Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) 

I/O Port 

2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort,
Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 

Software 

LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, LG Smart Assistant  

Webcam 

FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic. 

SKUs Available for Pre-Order: 17Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-G.ADB9U1, 16T90SP-G.AAB4U1, 16T90SP-G.AAB5U1m, 16T90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-G.ADB8U1,16T90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB8U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB8U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1 and 16Z90SP-K.ADB8U1.
2 Preorder select gram Pro laptops and the 16" LG gram +view IPS Portable Monitor in a single transaction on LG.com between February 20, 2024March 10, 2024 and receive $349.99 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price as well as free expedited shipping. Available only on LG.com. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. Preorders estimated to start shipping the week of March 11, 2023 and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Items may ship separately. All standard Terms of Purchase apply. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible Laptops: 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-G.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB9U1, 16T90SP-K.AAB6U1

Eligible Monitor: 16MR70.ASDU1
3 NVIDIA GeForce graphics card is optional.
4 Available when LG gram laptops are connected to Android or iOS devices via the same Wi-Fi network or with Bluetooth.
5 LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is also available with a WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600) IPS panel. Price may vary depending on the model.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:




LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA 

Chris De Maria

Christin Rodriguez   

[email protected]

[email protected]



LG-One

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Also from this source

LG UNVEILS CUTTING-EDGE WATER SOLUTIONS ENABLED BY ADVANCED HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY

LG UNVEILS CUTTING-EDGE WATER SOLUTIONS ENABLED BY ADVANCED HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY

LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA is expanding its line of cutting-edge heat-pump-enabled HVAC water products at AHR Expo 2024. LG's growing...
LG INVERTER HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY, WATER SOLUTIONS AND MORE FEATURED AT AHR EXPO 2024

LG INVERTER HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY, WATER SOLUTIONS AND MORE FEATURED AT AHR EXPO 2024

HVAC technology leader LG Electronics USA is showcasing its latest innovations in advanced heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and building...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.