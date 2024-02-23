LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF 2024 LG GRAM PRO LAPTOPS

Throughout the duration of the pre-order period from February 21, 2024 to March 10, 2024, customers will be able to purchase the 32GB-RAM/2TB-SSD LG gram Pro laptop for the price of a 16GB-RAM/1TB-SSD model of the same screen size. They'll also receive an LG gram +view IPS portable monitor (16MR70.ASDU1)2 and expedited shipping at no additional cost. All standard terms of purchase apply.

LG gram Pro and LG gram Pro 2-in-1

The perfect blend of power and portability, the LG gram Pro series of ultra-lightweight laptops combine high-end specifications with exceptionally slim yet durable designs and lasting battery life. LG's premium LG gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1 and 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1) come equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with hybrid architecture, an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.3 Embedded with the Intel® AI Boost, Intel's neural processing unit (NPU), the latest LG gram Pro laptops can handle AI workloads even without a network connection. Other AI-enabled functions available on the LG gram Link app simplify tasks like file sharing, photo sharing and screen mirroring across LG gram, Android and iOS devices.4

With their ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight design, the 16- and 17-inch LG gram Pro models provide portability, sleek styling and premium performance alongside large screens, making them ideal for on-the-go professionals or anyone seeking a high-spec, portable computing solution.

The LG gram Pro laptops deliver stunning picture quality with superb color and contrast, with select 16- and 17-inch models featuring a Wide Quad XGA resolution (WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600) IPS display. The 16-inch LG gram Pro is also available with a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display. For convenient connectivity, each model incorporates a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI.

A CES 2024 Innovation Award winner, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP-K.ADB9U1) has also been listed in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Featuring a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display,5 this versatile, 'convertible' laptop also boasts an incredibly slim and ultra-lightweight design, measuring under an inch thick and weighing only 3.08 pounds, making it easy to transport and ideal for productivity and entertainment purposes. For the ultimate portable and productive experience, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1's 360-degree adjustable hinge, 4-way super-slim bezel design, responsive touchscreen and an included wirelessly-chargeable pen provide users with exceptional flexibility and an elevated user experience.

For more information on all of LG gram's 2024 models, visit LG.com.

Specifications:



LG gram Pro (16Z90SP-A) LG gram Pro (17Z90SP-E) LG gram Pro 2-in-1

(16T90SP-K) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800)

OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800)

OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit 400nit OLED: 400nit LCD: 400nit LCD: 400nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) Weight 2.82 lbs 3.04 lbs 3.08 lbs Battery 77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 77Wh Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics (iGPU) Intel® Arc™ graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 7,467MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD (M.2) 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe™) 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort,

Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 Software LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

1 SKUs Available for Pre-Order: 17Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-G.ADB9U1, 16T90SP-G.AAB4U1, 16T90SP-G.AAB5U1m, 16T90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-G.ADB8U1,16T90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB8U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB8U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1 and 16Z90SP-K.ADB8U1.

2 Preorder select gram Pro laptops and the 16" LG gram +view IPS Portable Monitor in a single transaction on LG.com between February 20, 2024 – March 10, 2024 and receive $349.99 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price as well as free expedited shipping. Available only on LG.com. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. Preorders estimated to start shipping the week of March 11, 2023 and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Items may ship separately. All standard Terms of Purchase apply. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible Laptops: 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-G.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB9U1, 16T90SP-K.AAB6U1

Eligible Monitor: 16MR70.ASDU1

3 NVIDIA GeForce graphics card is optional.

4 Available when LG gram laptops are connected to Android or iOS devices via the same Wi-Fi network or with Bluetooth.

5 LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is also available with a WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600) IPS panel. Price may vary depending on the model.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

