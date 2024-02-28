LG BEGINS U.S. ROLLOUT OF 2024 OLED evo TV LINEUP

With over a decade of unparalleled excellence in the OLED domain, LG's newest OLED evo TVs enhance the viewing experience through self-lit picture quality, the latest AI-driven processor, and an upgraded webOS platform that offers an array of smart features, alongside access to a continually expanding library of content with LG channels.

The LG OLED evo G4 Series features 5 screen sizes (97-, 83-, 77-, 65- & 55-inches). The LG OLED evo C4 features 6 screen sizes (83-, 77-, 65-, 55-, 48- & 42-inches). Consumers that place a pre-order for either LG OLED evo series via LG.com through March 17, 2024, will qualify to receive a free LG Smart Cam,1 5% back in membership rewards2 and free wall mounting or TV stand setup.3 LG is also offering its new Soundbars — the SG10TY as well as the SC9S (designed to be compatible with select LG OLED evo TVs) — at a 25% discount when bundled with select LG OLED evo G4 and C4 TVs.4

2024 LG OLED evo 4K TVs G4 Series (OLED evo) OLED97G4WUA 97-inch class $24,999 Available March 2024 OLED83G4WUA 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) $6,499 Available March 2024 OLED77G4WUA 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $4,599 Available March 2024 OLED65G4WUA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $3,399 Available March 2024 OLED55G4WUA 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) $2,599 Available March 2024 C4 Series (OLED evo) OLED83C4PUA 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) $5,399 Available March 2024 OLED77C4PUA 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) $3,699 Available March 2024 OLED65C4PUA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $2,699 Available March 2024 OLED55C4PUA 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) $1,999 Available March 2024 OLED48C4PUA 48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal) $1,599 Available March 2024 OLED42C4PUA 42-inch class (42.1 inches diagonal) $1,499 Available March 2024





LG OLED evo G4 Series

Powered by the company's latest AI processor with improved AI performance, these new additions to the OLED lineup deliver unparalleled viewing experiences with even more vibrant, lifelike picture quality. Now available in a new 97-inch size, LG OLED evo G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. Designed exclusively for LG OLED TVs, the processor provides an improved graphics performance and processing speed compared to its predecessor, allowing users to find and choose what to watch fast and without lag.

The OLED evo G4 series takes brightness to new heights. LG's Brightness Booster Max technology increases peak brightness by up to 150 percent, magnifying the glow of each pixel with Micro Lense Array technology.5 The result is luminous, high-contrast picture quality – even in well-lit rooms – that makes every detail gleam.

LG OLED evo C4 Series

The advanced LG OLED evo C4 series is better than ever. Powered by the next generation α9 AI Processor Gen7, the C4 provides a smooth, vivid picture no matter what you watch. Equipped with LG's Brightness Boosting technology, the C4 magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail, even in well-lit rooms.

The LG OLED evo C4 features an upgraded ultra-slim design, blending into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When users are finished watching, the LG OLED evo C4 can blend into any space and display paintings, photos, and other content.

AI-Powered Experience

LG's newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry.6 All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, delivering a clearer and more vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, LG's AI processors adeptly refine colors by analyzing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes the image by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene. The result is immersive three-dimensional content.

Besides offering impressive picture quality, the AI Sound Pro features offer richer and fuller audio while leveraging the TV's built-in speakers' sound to build the perfect viewing environment. AI technology also effectively separates vocals from soundtrack to enhance the clarity of dialogue, and seamlessly elevates the audio as if it were emanating naturally from the center of its screen.

Ready to Entertain

LG OLED TV's reputation as the ultimate gaming TV is secure with the latest models featuring several gaming advantages including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate7 and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features. These advanced TVs also come with Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync to eliminate immersion-breaking tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience.

LG elevates the home entertainment experience even further with versatile personalization and added convenience. By utilizing the latest version of LG's webOS smart TV platform, users can create up to 10 individual profiles to tailor the experience. LG's latest smart TVs can even recognize users' voices based on profiles and offer personalized recommendations by interpreting patterns from comprehensive usage history.

Based on individual profiles, users can customize the Home screen in the latest webOS smart TV platform and set up their personalized settings with minimal effort. This allows them to access their favorite services and content effortlessly and benefit from a personalized Picture Wizard, a service that lets them adjust image quality to their liking. Making the user experience even more seamless, the Home screen's user-friendly interface provides a preview of their most recently watched content, which means they can easily access information about recently used apps and play videos promptly and effortlessly.

With the webOS Re:New program,8 LG is offering the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG Smart TV owners to give them an up-to-date TV experience for the next five years. This upgrade applies to the company's 2022 OLED TV lineup, the LG OLED Flex, and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K models (QNED99/95 series), and in the future, will be extended to more LG TV products worldwide, enabling the customers who purchase these LG TVs to benefit from distinctive user experiences thanks to the continuous five-year webOS upgrade.

LG is committed to delivering the best user experiences to everyone by enhancing the accessibility of its products and facilitating seamless experiences across multiple devices. LG 2024 smart TVs with the latest webOS can interact with smart home devices supporting Matter, the universal standard for smart home IoT interoperability. The newest LG TVs also support Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in for improved compatibility with mobile devices, allowing users to effortlessly cast content from a device to their ultra-large screen to unlock exceptional viewing at home.

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, LG OLED TVs continue to support the image and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™. FILMMAKER MODE allows users to see films just as the director intended right in their own homes. LG OLED TVs effortlessly pair with select LG Soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in, resulting in superior audio quality from seamless wireless connectivity. WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio immersion, with the TV's built-in speakers and select LG Soundbar working in harmony to present a unified audio system.

Committed to making technology more inclusive and enhance the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG TVs offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card's Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now effortlessly find accessibility features on the Home screen, including useful services designed to support disabilities. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.

Visit LG.com for more information on LG's lineup of 2024 TVs.

1 Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TV and a Smart Cam in a single transaction on LG.com and receive instant savings equal to the value of the Smart Cam. Available on LG.com February 26 – March 17, 2024. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other offer. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible TV models: OLED97G4WUA, OLED83G4WUA, OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB

OLED55G4SUB, OLED83C4PUA, OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA

OLED48C4PUA, OLED42C4PUA, 86QNED90TUA, 75QNED90TUA, 65QNED90TUA

98QNED89TUA, 86QNED85TUA, 75QNED85TUA, 65QNED85TUA, 55QNED85TUA

50QNED85TUA

2 Earn 5% back in LG rewards for LG members during the preorder period 2/26/24 through 3/17/24. See terms.

3 Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TV and receive free wall mounting by Handy (up to a $164.99 value) or free TV Stand Setup (up to a $49.99 value). Free wall mounting or free TV Stand Setup savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Handy wall mounting and service or TV Stand Setup service must be added to the original TV order and is not redeemable separately. Wall mounting by Handy includes installation of TV mounting bracket, mounting of TV, and load testing the hardware. Wall mount not included and must be purchased separately (unless noted for OLED97/83/77 G4WUA series TVs). TV Stand Setup service includes unboxing, package removal, installation of provided TV stand, place on flat surface, TV plug in, connect to one video source. TV stand setup service not offered for OLED97/83/77 G4WUA series TVs. TV Stand Setup does not include uninstallation of existing TV & haul away. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Available on www.LG.com from February 26, 2024 through March 17, 2024. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. [Click here for Handy full terms: [LG + Handy].

4 Purchase select LG OLED evo G4 Series TV with a SG10TY Soundbar or LG OLED evo C4 Series TV with a SC9S Soundbar in a single transaction on http://www.LG.com/us between February 26, 2024 and March 17, 2024 and receive 25% off Soundbar purchase price as bundle discount. Soundbar and eligible TV must be purchased in the same order. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible TVs: OLED77G4WUA, OLED65G4SUB, OLED55G4SUB, OLED77C4PUA, OLED65C4PUA, OLED55C4PUA

Eligible Sound Bars: SG10TY, SC9S

5 Based on LG internal testing: 55/65/77/83" LG OLED evo G4 models with Brightness Booster Max are 150% brighter than the Peak Brightness of OLED B4 models.

6 Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on source resolution.

7 LG OLED M4, G4, and C4 series TVs with screen sizes up to 83-inches support 4K at up to 144Hz.

8 Software update will automatically download. Consumers who disable "auto-update" will receive a pop-up notification to accept or deny software update.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

