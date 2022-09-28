LG BLURS THE LINE BETWEEN FORM AND FUNCTION WITH THE INDUSTRY'S LARGEST COUNTER-DEPTH REFRIGERATOR AND NEW DISHWASHER WITH ONE-HOUR WASH & DRY

The Brand's Latest Kitchen Innovations Deliver an Exceptional User Experience with Time-Saving Efficiencies and Thoughtful Design without Compromise

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is bringing the best in Smart technology and unparalleled design to the kitchen with the debut of its generously-sized 26 cu. ft. Counter Depth Max Refrigerator and Smart Top Control Dishwasher with One-Hour Wash & Dry. Just in time for the holidays, shoppers can refresh their kitchen with the largest counter-depth refrigerator on the market1 and the industry's leading one-hour wash and dry cycle2, upgrading their food storage and dishwashing needs while delivering an elegant, modern design.

Home cooks can store all their favorite foods without sacrificing design with LG's exclusive new Counter Depth Max refrigerator that offers a standard-depth capacity in a counter-depth design for a seamless built-in look.

The Industry's Largest Counter-Depth Fridge

Home cooks can store all their favorite foods without sacrificing design with LG's exclusive new Counter Depth Max refrigerator that offers a standard-depth capacity in a counter-depth design for a seamless built-in look. Enjoy user-friendly features such as LG InstaView™ technology, with sleek edge-to-edge design, that illuminates the interior of the refrigerator with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass, allowing users to see what's inside the fridge without opening the door, reducing cold air loss.

Enjoy fresh filtered water anytime with a built-in water and ice dispenser, along with a dual ice maker that offers both standard cubed and crushed ice. And the Slim SpacePlus® Ice System allows maximum shelf space and room for door bins. Enjoy fresh filtered water with the internal water dispenser and a built-in automatic ice maker. The integrated cooling technologies can help keep food fresh for up to twice as long with LG's combination of Linear Cooling™ that senses fluctuations and adjusts temperature within 1°F, Door Cooling that blasts cool air to all areas of the refrigerator and a CoolGuard™ Interior with wall panels to help maintain cooling. Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, this new fridge can stand flush with the countertop for a sleek look. With no visible dispenser or controls, the sleek doors enhance the kitchen's style with a minimalist design. The counter-depth fridge also features LG's PrintProof™ finish that resists fingerprints and smudges. Just wipe the fridge clean with a soft, dry cloth to maintain a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

For added convenience through the LG ThinQ® app, consumers can control the ice maker while at work, adjust fridge temperatures with a voice command, and receive notifications when the water filter needs to be replaced via any smart device for the ultimate convenience.

The Industry Leading 1-Hour Wash & Dry

The LG Smart Top Control Dishwasher with One-Hour Wash & Dry is a game-changer for post-dinner cleanup. With a dynamic combination of LG's QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies, the new top-control dishwasher delivers a rapid and sparkling clean in just one hour, making this new model one of the most effective, time-efficient, and aesthetically elegant dishwashers.

LG's TrueSteam® penetrates caked-on foods and eliminates water spots by up to 60%,4 while QuadWash Pro technology uses improved, high-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power5 to power-clean from multiple angles while soaking dishes with microbubble-infused water to breakdown the heaviest of soiling, delivering maximum cleaning coverage every time. Plus, the LG ThinQ® app allows users to download new and improved cycles and conveniently start the dishwasher remotely, so no matter where you are, your dishes will be ready when you need them.

EasyRack Plus® lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and cut down on after-dinner cleanup. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below. Customizable tines offer greater flexibility for loading dishes of all shapes and sizes without compromising cleaning performance. Plus, with the LED tub light, users can check if their dishes are clean or dirty as it automatically illuminates when the dishwasher door is open.

With ThinQ® Care, users can receive proactive alerts for both the fridge and dishwasher regarding usage, maintenance, plus early diagnosis, all on a smartphone to help prevent any potential problems and keep appliances running at their best.

The Counter Depth Max Refrigerator and Smart Top Control Dishwasher with One-Hour Wash & Dry are both available at LG.com and will become available at retailers nationwide.

1Based on internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFOC2606, LRFGC2706 and LRFLC2706 with the largest competing brands' counter-depth refrigerators.

2Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.

3Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.

4Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.

5As compared to our standard QuadWash®.

