LG CEO TO PRESENT COMPANY'S FUTURE MOBILITY VISION AT IAA MOBILITY 2023

News provided by

LG Electronics

14 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

CEO William Cho Heading to Munich to Host Company's First-Ever Press Conference at IAA

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced further details regarding its press conference at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Participating in IAA press day for the first time, LG will share key customer insights, present its exciting vision for the future of mobility and demonstrate how it is "Taking Life's Good on the Road." The press conference is scheduled to take place at 08:30 (CEST) on September 4 on the Main Stage (Hall A1) of the Messe München exhibition center.

Continue Reading
LG CEO To Present Company's Future Mobility Vision at IAA Mobility 2023
LG CEO To Present Company's Future Mobility Vision at IAA Mobility 2023

LG CEO William Cho will deliver remarks at the press conference, offering his thoughts on the in-vehicle experience of the future and introducing the comprehensive and compelling mobility ecosystem envisioned by LG.

LG's IAA Mobility 2023 press conference will be livestreamed on the company's website.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics

Also from this source

LG TO SHARE FUTURE VISION FOR ON-THE-ROAD EXPERIENCES AT IAA MOBILITY 2023

CEO anuncia visão ousada para transformar a LG em "Empresa de Soluções de Vida Inteligente"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.