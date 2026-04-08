LG Chairman Kwang Mo Koo Visits Silicon Valley to Accelerate AI Transformation and Physical AI Strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwang Mo Koo, Chairman and CEO of LG Corp., visited Silicon Valley—the global epicenter of AI innovation—to clarify LG's direction for AI commercialization and accelerate execution across its business portfolio.

​LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo (right) observes a humanoid robot demonstration with Abhinav Gupta (left), co-founder of Skild AI, on April 2 LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo (right) observes a humanoid robot demonstration with Abhinav Gupta (left), co-founder of Skild AI, on April 2 LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo (left) and Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp (right) on April 2

On the April 2, Chairman Koo met with Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, and with Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, Co-founders of Skild AI—two of the world's leading companies in AI software and physical AI, respectively. The meetings were designed to sharpen LG's AI commercialization priorities, especially in AI-driven enterprise transformation and robotics, and to identify collaboration opportunities that translate into tangible outcomes.

Chairman Koo met with Alex Karp, founder and CEO of Palantir, and senior executives to discuss Ontology, Palantir's AI- and data-driven decision-making framework, and representative innovation cases enabled by it.

Palantir has delivered distinctive AI transformation outcomes—including manufacturing, finance, and logistics—by combining large-scale data integration with AI-based rapid decision-making developed through its work with major global enterprises. Koo expressed particular interest in Palantir's achievements in manufacturing and industrial environments, exploring potential benchmarking elements and collaboration opportunities, and discussing ways to enhance LG's execution capability.

Koo met with Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, co-founders of Skild AI, at Skild AI's headquarters in Silicon Valley. He attended a demonstration of a humanoid robot equipped with Skild AI's intelligence and discussed the broader impact that a physical AI ecosystem could have on industrial sites.

In particular, Koo reviewed Skild AI's growth strategy and its leading-edge robotic intelligence technologies, using them as an opportunity to assess the direction for LG's robotics business and the implementation of manufacturing-focused AI transformation.

Skild AI is a company co-founded by Carnegie Mellon University professors Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, both recognized global authorities in physical AI. It is regarded as a top-tier player in the Robotic Foundation Model (RFM) domain, which serves as the "brain" of robots. Strategic investments have been made by leading global companies such as SoftBank and NVIDIA.

LG has applied its robotics technologies to the hospitality industry—such as serving, delivery, and guiding—as well as logistics centers for transport and loading, based on Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR). More recently, the company has been pursuing a home robot business utilizing humanoid robots.

Last year, LG signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Skild AI for the first time in Korea and also made an equity investment through LG Technology Ventures. LG CNS plans to develop an industrial AI humanoid robot solution based on Skild AI's robotic foundation model, optimized with industrial data from manufacturing and logistics to support tasks that conventional robots struggle to perform.

Going forward, LG CNS aims to accelerate its robot services business by combining Skild AI's RFM with LG CNS's proprietary robotics solutions across manufacturing and other industrial settings.

Separately, LG Innotek is exploring component-supply collaboration opportunities with Skild AI.

About LG

LG is a technology innovator and global leader in consumer electronics, advanced materials, and automotive components. Founded in 1947, LG was a driving force behind South Korea's modernization. The company produced South Korea's first radio and television sets and today is a global leader in organic light-emitting displays (OLED), electric car batteries, and advanced industrial plastics. The LG group of companies operates in more than 60 countries that together generate USD 140 billion in annual revenue. LG Corporation (LG Corp.) is the holding company for industry-leading LG subsidiaries, such as LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, to name a few. For more information about the LG group of companies, visit lgcorp.com.

SOURCE LG