LG Challenges The Industry With New CordZero Stick Vacuum Line

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, known for its leading home appliance solutions, is disrupting the stick vacuum segment with the retail launch of LG CordZero™ Stick Vacuums – a line of cordless models that boasts 140 watts of powerful suction, up to 80 minutes* of uninterrupted performance, a portable charging stand and a five-step filtration system that helps to filter 99.99 percent of dust.** Available online and rolling out at retail stores, 2019 LG CordZero Stick models (A905RM: $599; A907GMS: $699) provide superior runtimes when it comes to cleaning room to room.

Setting it apart from the competition, LG CordZero Stick Vacuums feature two quick-release rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can be interchanged swiftly, enabling continuous cleaning for up to 80 minutes while charging. Both models also offer portable charging stands for convenient storage and charging anytime, anywhere. Simple one-touch control for turning on and off or adjusting power levels eliminates strain associated with constantly pulling a trigger button, delivering more comfortable operation. And an easy-to-adjust telescopic wand offers flexibility no matter the user's height, as well as efficient storage.

"LG's new CordZero Stick Vacuums raise the bar in cleaning convenience and performance," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. "LG CordZero is a powerful addition to LG's ecosystem of healthy home solutions, including our top-ranked laundry systems and air purifiers that are certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America as asthma and allergy friendly® – all designed for not just a cleaner home, but also a healthier one."

Powerful Suction, Built to Last

LG CordZero's Smart Inverter Motor™ creates powerful 140 watts of suction and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty for lasting peace of mind.

Hassle-Free Maintenance

Washable components in the LG CordZero allow users to easily separate the dust bin and cyclone system for easy cleaning and improved hygiene. Both the filters and cyclone system can be washed simply in water to remove dust and debris.

5-Step Filtration System

With up to 70 million Americans suffering from asthma and allergies, indoor allergens and dust can upset the healthy ecosystem of a home. LG CordZero Stick Vacuums' five-step filtration system helps to filter 99.99 percent of dust by separating suctioned dust in the dust bin.

Clean Multi-Surfaces with Ease

The vacuums' Power Carpet Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt and pet hair from carpets with its direct drive motor inside the nozzle cleaning head. The A907GMS model also offers a Power Floor attachment, perfect for hardwood and tile, and a Power Punch Nozzle that delivers vibrations to uncover hidden dust embedded in items like mattresses, sofas, upholstered chairs and more.

Detachable Hand Vacuum for Convenient Spot Cleaning

Transforming to a detachable hand vacuum for spot cleaning has never been easier. LG CordZero Stick users can easily switch between floors and furniture for total freedom in cleaning hard to reach places throughout the home.

Nationwide Retail Availability

LG CordZero Stick Vacuums are available online at Amazon, Lowe's, The Home Depot, and regional retailers across the country. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/stick-vacuums.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

*In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using two batteries.

**Based on testing performed by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH on April 24, 2018.

