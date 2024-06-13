LG Chem company and AVEO Oncology Announce LG Chem's First Proprietary Anti-Cancer Compound enters Phase 1 Clinical Study, Dosing Initiated in the U.S.

– LG Chem to embark on developing Next-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors to Provide Solid Tumor Treatment Solutions –

– LG Chem and AVEO Oncology continuing to advance its shared vision of becoming a leading global oncology company –

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Chem and AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the United States for a Phase 1 clinical study of LB-LR1109 (NCT06332755; LG project code LR19155), LG Chem's first proprietary anti-cancer investigational drug candidate. LG Chem will be collaborating closely with AVEO Oncology, its wholly owned subsidiary, that specializes in oncology development and commercialization, to advance strategies for late-stage clinical development and regulatory approval.

This is a Phase 1, multi-center, open-label, non-randomized, dose escalation study designed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose of LB-LR1109 and to evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamics of LB-LR1109, and its potential impact on quality of life. The study is evaluating participants with unresectable and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, or malignant melanoma who have progressed on standard of care treatment options.

In preclinical studies of LB-LR1109, LG Chem observed dose-dependent anti-cancer effects. Subsequently, the company received approval for an Investigational New Drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December last year.

Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B-1 (LILRB1), a protein released by cancer cells to prevent immune cell attacks, is commonly expressed on the surfaces of several immune cells, including T cells, natural killer cells (NK cells), and macrophages (phagocytic cells). This mechanism is believed to work by activating the tumor-eradicating cells such as T cells, NK cells, and macrophages simultaneously.i This simultaneous activation of overall immune cell functions may differentiate it from existing therapies that focus on single immune cells like T cells.

"We are excited to partner with LG Chem on their first proprietary anti-cancer compound," said Dr. Alex Spira, Director of Next Oncology of Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the Phase 1 Trial Program. "There is a high unmet need for patients that have progressed on standard of care treatment which necessitates the need to explore novel immune checkpoint inhibitors such as LB-LR1109."

Jeewoong Son, MD, President of LG Chem Life Sciences Company, stated, "We are focusing all our capabilities to provide innovative treatments that will be recognized by medical professionals and patients, as we aim to improve the lives of patients with cancer. While this is the first oncology compound from LG Chem, we are developing a robust pipeline that target novel oncology targets. We will continue to offer differentiated treatment options in the oncology field, where there is the greatest unmet medical need."

The advancement of this program into the clinic brings LG Chem and AVEO Oncology one step closer to realizing our vision of becoming one of the world's leading oncology companies with a robust clinical pipeline of innovative therapies.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology and other novel targeted combinations in RCC and other indications, and has other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences USA, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name. For more information, please visit www.aveooncology.com.

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem, Ltd. (LG Chem) is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem Life Sciences develops, manufactures, and globally commercializes pharmaceutical products, with a focus on Oncology, Immunology, and Metabolic diseases. Our mission is to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

