LG Chem Inaugurates European Customer Solution Center in Germany

- LG Chem's first Customer Solution Center in Europe to expand the company's presence in the European market

- The center to provide comprehensive technology solutions for customers and partners through advanced R&D facilities, pilot plants, processing lines, etc.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Chem announced today that it has opened its first European Customer Solutions Center (EU CS Center) in Frankfurt, Germany, to provide comprehensive technology solutions for its European-based partners. The opening ceremony was attended by key LG Chem executives and German government personnel, including LG Chem's Petrochemical Business President Noh Kug-lae and the deputy mayor of Frankfurt, along with customers from various sectors.

"We are very pleased to introduce our new European Customer Solutions Center, which will become a hub for creativity and innovation and maximize our customers' satisfaction," said LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol during a virtual opening speech. "We will continue to pursue purposeful services and solutions for our customers that exceed market expectations."

LG Chem started building the EU CS Center in 2021 with an investment of KRW 50 billion (USD 37.6 million, EUR 35 million). The newly built three-story center has a total floor area of approximately 7,400 square meters. It accommodates pilot plants and processing lines for works such as extrusions and injections, and dedicated laboratories that play a key role in technical product qualification and customer service — an important part of the company's commitment to its partners. Nearly 140 employees are working at the EU CS Center, providing technical support for various products, such as automotive materials and eco-friendly recycled plastics.

LG Chem aims to cement its status and presence in the European market with the opening of the EU CS Center, which can promptly respond to customers' needs for technical support and provide comprehensive technology solutions, such as product development, quality improvement and productivity enhancements.

LG Chem currently operates four CS Centers worldwide — one in South Korea (Osan), two in China (Huainan and Hwadong) and one in Europe (Germany) — and is planning to build another CS Center in the United States by 2023 to extend its support for customers around the globe.

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem is committed to reaching carbon-neutral growth by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 by managing the impacts of climate change and making positive contributions to society through renewable energy and responsible supply chains. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Chem has multiple operation sites worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of KRW 51.9 trillion (USD 42.1 billion) in 2022. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

