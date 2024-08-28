LG Chem Opens CS Center to Cover North American Region

LG Chem announces full-scale operation of customer solution (CS) center in Ohio , U.S., spanning 8,300 square meters over three floors

LG Chem plans to expand and strengthen its presence in North America through synergies with its ABS compounds plants in Ohio

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Chem announced today that it has inaugurated a new customer solution (CS) center dedicated to providing personalized support to its customers across North America.

Located in the city of Ravenna, Ohio, the new CS center will stand as a specialized organization offering comprehensive technical solutions for product development, quality improvement and productivity enhancement for LG Chem's customers and suppliers.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by key executives including Noh Kug-Lae, Head of Petrochemicals at LG Chem, and Frank Seman, Mayor of Ravenna.

"We believe our customers are at the core of our business," said Shin Hak-Cheol, CEO of LG Chem, in his prepared congratulatory message. "We are committed to improving, inspiring and transforming the lives of our customers in every possible way."

LG Chem has been constructing this center since September 2021 with an investment of approximately KRW 70 billion. The three-story building spans around 8,300 square meters and is equipped with mass-production extrusion and injection machinery. With the completion of the center, LG Chem plans to strengthen its presence in the North American market through synergies with its acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) compound plant, which began full-scale operation in Ohio in May.

The North American market, which accounts for 10 percent of global ABS demand, has a low self-sufficiency rate and a strong preference for local companies and products. In particular, due to growth in the automotive and building materials industries, there is a steadily increasing demand for high-value ABS, known for its exceptional heat and weather resistance.

Ohio's excellent advantages in logistics and transportation and proximity to LG Chem's major ABS customers make it a strategically favorable location for LG Chem to expand its presence in the North American region and strengthen its customer responsiveness.

LG Chem is now operating CS centers across four countries/regions: Korea (Osan), China (Huadong, Huainan), Europe (Germany), and the U.S. (Ohio).

