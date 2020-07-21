LG Chem Unveils New Full Home Backup Solution in Cooperation with SolarEdge

Available in North America from July, LG Chem's new full home backup solution will deliver backup power with a highly efficient DC-coupled design that supplies power during grid interruptions or power outages. This new offering features flexible home energy loads, which allows users to manage their energy throughout the home or opt for even higher efficiency and choose pre-selected loads for backing up.

The Energy Hub Inverter and RESU pairing with a generator can reach up to 28kW of power and 60kWh of storage. This cutting-edge solution is scalable while maintaining efficiency, to support any size household. For families that may grow or increase their energy use in the future, like with an electric vehicle, additional RESU10H batteries can even be added at a later time. What's more, when connected to six batteries and an EV charger, the new solution can provide more than enough power to the user's vehicle directly from the solution's advanced solar system.

SolarEdge's Energy Hub Inverter rating requires fewer components in the system design which increases the aesthetics but reduces the complexity of the installation. The Energy Hub Inverter also provides homeowners the ability to monitor both solar production and energy storage through an all-encompassing app, called mySolarEdge. The new Energy Hub Inverter and RESU solution offers a cost-effective and easy-to-use residential storage solution that will enable more families access to reliable, renewable energy.

Boasting a sleek and compact design, this 9.8kWh LG RESU10H battery uses LG Chem's advanced lithium-ion battery technology to boost efficiency while maintaining high energy density. The compact design of the RESU10H allows simple and flexible installation both inside and outside the home. When coupled with SolarEdge's easy-to-install Energy Hub Inverter homeowners can optimize their battery energy with a 90.8% combined system efficiency and 200% DC oversizing.

"LG Chem continues to break new ground in the home battery market, and we are delighted to bring SolarEdge's industry-leading technologies with our RESU10H battery. We are eager to support the North American market with our friends at SolarEdge," said Jeongjin Hong, Vice President of LG Chem Home Battery business. "By building on our industry experience and already expansive expertise, we're able to provide our customers with more options on how they can control and managed their energy needs in order to be prepared for the unexpected."

About LG Chem

LG Chem is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 26 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information about LG Chem's ESS Battery, please visit www.lgessbattery.com .

About RESU Home Battery

RESU stands for Residential Energy Storage Units. And ­­­­is the home battery solution of LG Chem. LG Chem's RESU series is acclaimed for its cutting-edge innovation and technology, compact size, and easy installation. A total of five different models are available to meet customers varying needs with respect to voltage and capacity.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

SOURCE LG Chem