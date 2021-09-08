LG Debuted Dynamic 3D Content Overlooking New York's Times Square

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) announced the launch of an immersive 3D content series celebrating the start of the school year which debuted on the company's massive high-definition digital billboard overlooking New York City's iconic Times Square this week. Timed for the back-to-school season, LG's first 3D content series designed for the billboard ushers in a three-phase visual spectacle that reflects LG's efforts to engage with viewers directly around seasons that people experience universally, despite the distance created by the new normal.

Taking full advantage of LG's Times Square billboard with its unique curved design, the 3D content harnesses the power of forced perspective to display imaginative multi-dimensional illusions which share LG's core messaging that together, "Life's Good." LG kicked off the back-to-school themed clip that deploys scholastic symbols in a stunning visual display sure to make passersby smile. The 3D animation begins with an explosion of crayons and swirling images from scissors to school buses, dancing around the screen. Slowing to a stop, the school supplies form together to spell out "LIFE'S GOOD," before being replaced by the LG logo, which is then buried by a multitude of crayons as the animation continues its loop.

Through multi-dimensional visuals, LG's latest content series marks an enhancement of the company's continued efforts to share its signature "Life's Good" messaging with viewers and consumers through its Times Square billboard. Over the past year, LG has mobilized the billboard to engage, educate, and entertain consumers during the pandemic. From hosting the YouTube documentary "Life In A Day 2020" by Academy Award-winning director Kevin Macdonald to premiering the "Global Citizen VAX LIVE – Extended Concert Sponsored by YouTube," to encouraging climate action on ENERGY STAR® Day, LG has leveraged the space in Times Square to remind viewers that "Life's Good" together as we enter the new normal.

"We are excited to continue engaging viewers in Times Square with this revolutionary new content series on our LG digital billboard," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "We hope that visitors in Times Square are not only awed by the visual splendor of the 3D display, but that they will also be inspired to know that no matter the season, Life's Good together."

The new billboard debuted today and will run in two additional installments through Black Friday. For more information on LG, please visit our website at lg.com.

