LG Digital Signage Displays Welcome InfoComm 2019 Attendees

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,200 advanced digital signage displays from LG Electronics will greet the 44,000 people coming and going through the Orlando International Airport next week for the 2019 InfoComm trade show, North America's largest Pro AV technology conference.

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions was selected by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide video screens for the renovation of the departure processing facilities at Orlando International Airport that serves more than 48 million leisure and business travelers each year.

A total of 700 LG 55-inch ultra-thin-bezel videowall screens were installed at the airport to create a continuous 1,561-foot digital display wall behind airline counters.

A total of 700 LG 55-inch ultra-thin-bezel videowall screens were installed at the airport to create a continuous 1,561-foot digital display wall behind airline counters, and another 500 LG displays were installed for way-finding from the check-in areas to concessions to security checkpoints.

GOAA conceived the videowall as a unique way to provide customers with a new travel experience – one that conveys all the pertinent information that customers have come to expect while traveling, including check-point wait times, flight and gate information, and wayfinding information,.

John Newsome, GOAA's Chief Information Officer, described the videowall as a digital canvas that provides unparalleled opportunities for airline and local area branding, for the airport's design concept called the "Orlando Experience" and for improved customer service through information and entertainment.

"The massive Orlando videowall exemplifies how advanced display technologies can transform the airport experience," said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. "This major project showcases LG's commitment to leadership in the transportation sector, and we're proud how LG technology has brought GOAA's vision to life."

These slim bezel displays "connect seamlessly to create a powerful and impactful image for an immersive experience that's certain to capture any viewer's attention in Orlando," Brown said.

Each display features LG's In Plane Switching (IPS) panel technology to ensure accurate color saturation and contrast, even at wide viewing angles, resulting in unparalleled picture quality. The Orlando project also requires accurate color and brightness calibration across multiple displays – an important factor for multiple airline companies.

LG Electronics, along with communications/IT solutions provider SITA and visual communications innovator Synect, worked to design and install the LG ultra-high definition videowall, which delivers a wide viewing angle, while integrated with the airport management system that allocates airline check-in counters and gates autonomously based on real-time flight and airport data. The family-friendly airport is applying a year 'round digital content strategy with Synect for seasonal campaigns and promotions, as well as a digital airport envoy named Annie the Astronaut who helps passengers navigate through the airport. In addition, interactive games entertain its young travelers and decrease perceived wait times.

With an expansive digital signage portfolio, LG delivers solutions that elevate the end-user experience by seamlessly integrating advanced displays in airports, as well as retail environments, restaurants, hotels, schools, churches, arenas and more.

About LG Business Solutions

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions serves commercial display customers in the U.S. digital signage, systems integration, lodging and hospitality, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro-AV industry. The exhibition currently ranks as the 30th largest in the United States according to Trade Show News Network and 28th largest in the United States by Trade Show Executive. InfoComm is part of a global alliance of trade shows, produced by AVIXA and its partners, including Integrated Systems Europe, Beijing InfoComm China, Chengdu InfoComm China, InfoComm India, InfoComm Southeast Asia, InfoComm Brasil, InfoComm Colombia, InfoComm México, Integrated Systems Russia, and Integrate.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA Business Solutions