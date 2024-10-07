LG Display Introduces the World's First Eyesafe® Circadian Displays

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, has announced a groundbreaking achievement in collaboration with Eyesafe, the global leader in blue light management solutions. LG Display's entire lineup of OLED TV and monitor panels, from 27 to 97 inches, have become the world's first displays to receive Eyesafe® Circadian Certification. This recognition highlights LG Display's dedication to user well-being with displays that minimize blue light exposure and support quality sleep.

Nighttime exposure to blue light from screens has been found to disrupt circadian rhythms by reducing melatonin secretion, a hormone responsible for our sleep-wake cycles. In turn, individuals may have difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings, and poor overall sleep quality.[1]

The Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, composed of top global ophthalmologists and optometrists, endorses LG Display's OLED TV and monitor panels as an excellent choice for those seeking superior image quality with reduced impact on sleep.

LG Display's OLED TV and monitor panels have received a Tier 1 rating, the highest possible level based on their Circadian Protection Factor (CPF) score. Eyesafe calculates CPF, which is founded on the international standard defined by the CIE System for Metrology of Optical Radiation for ipRGC-Influenced Responses to Light, by assessing the intensity and proportion of blue light stimulating optical cells.

"We will provide differentiated customer experiences with human-friendly displays that not only provide the best image quality, but also consider the health of users," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Large Display Business Unit at LG Display.

For more information about Eyesafe and LG Display, please visit eyesafe.com/oled.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

