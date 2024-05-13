LG Display's Research Results on OLEDoS for VR Selected as Distinguished Paper at SID Display Week 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its research paper on OLEDoS for virtual reality (VR) has been selected as a Distinguished Paper of the Year by the Society for Information Display (SID), the world's most prestigious display organization, at SID Display Week 2024. The company has been recognized for its technical leadership in the next-generation of displays.

LG Display researchers conduct research on OLEDoS for VR

LG Display's paper is focused on examining ultra-high brightness and ultra-high resolution OLEDoS for VR, having developed OLEDoS by introducing major technologies that have significantly improved its performance.

Out of more than 500 papers submitted by display researchers around the world, only the top 5% that publicize truly outstanding results are recognized for their excellence each year by SID.

As it is OLED deposited on a silicon wafer substrate, OLEDoS is attracting attention as a way to deliver AR and VR in high definition even on the micro scale. In particular, VR displays require higher screen brightness and resolution than general displays to increase the viewer's sense of immersion when external light is blocked.

LG Display's research team has been recognized for successfully achieving a brightness of 10,000 nits, a 40% enhancement over the existing standard, by combining its newly developed high-performance OLED elements with its own development of OLED light extraction maximization technology called Micro Lens Array (MLA).

If a high-performance OLEDoS display is used in VR devices, it is expected to provide a more vivid and lifelike virtual reality experience.

LG Display will present fifteen next-generation display research papers at Display Week 2024, including the results of its OLEDoS research. It will propose a technology that improves the three-dimensional effect of a glasses-free light field display and a performance measurement method for stretchable displays that can be stretched up, down, left, and right.

In addition, the company plans to present its production process optimization research results while also promoting its differentiated technological leadership. These results will feature a high-efficiency OLED light emitting element design and defect prediction system, both of which were developed using artificial intelligence.

"We will continue to create new customer value and strengthen our technological competitiveness through next-generation display research and development that implements ultra-high brightness and resolution," said Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

