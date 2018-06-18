LG Drives Hospitality Industry's 4K UHD Transition With Dynamic Guest-Centric Solutions, Technologies

HOUSTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving the hospitality industry's transition to 4K Ultra HD technology, LG Electronics is expanding its portfolio of award-winning 4K UHD Hotel TVs, from entry-level to premium models, all with four times the resolution of Full HD and high dynamic range (HDR) capability.

At the 2018 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) this week LG is expanding its 4K Ultra HD Hotel TV lineup to two dozen models in six screen sizes across seven series. Led by the all-new 77-inch class LG OLED Hotel TV, LG’s 2018 premium lineup now features webOS 4.0, the upgraded Smart TV platform that makes switching between content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices – simple and fast.

Just as LG led the way in the transition to HDTV, the company is driving the hospitality industry's transition to 4K Ultra HD TV, providing hoteliers the broadest array of in-room solutions that elevate the guest experience with outstanding picture quality thanks to UHD's 8- million-plus pixels, according to Michael Kosla, vice president, hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

"This year marks an inflection point as the majority of TVs purchased by American consumers will be 4K UHD TVs. And we're seeing the hospitality industry embrace 4K Ultra HD, too," said Kosla. "Our cutting-edge technologies demonstrated at HITEC are specifically designed for the hospitality space, and our new 77-inch OLED TV represents an entirely new way for luxury hotels and resorts to provide an unmatched guest experience."

The brand new 77-inch LG OLED Hotel TV (model 77EU960H), and the 65- and 55-inch class size models in the EU960H series display perfect black, incredible color and virtually limitless contrast ratios. LG's suite of premium 4K UHD Hotel TVs also includes the 65-inch commercial LG OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV, model 65WU960H. Just 3.855 millimeters (less than 1/16th of an inch) thin, it looks like it becomes one with the wall. LG OLED Hotel TVs for 2018 are designed to deliver an unmatched entertainment experience through support of Dolby Atmos (4.2 channel) audio and Dolby Vision and HDR10 capability.

Complementing the LG OLED Hotel TV lineup are LCD/LED 4K UHD Hotel TVs featuring the Pro:Centric Smart IPTV platform: the 49-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch class UU770H series and the 43-, 49-, 55-, and 65-inch class UU670H series. All models 55-inches and smaller will now also feature a redesigned table stand for greater security. LG's customizable Pro:Centric Smart IPTV's are built on LG's award-winning webOS platform (new webOS 4.0), enabling embedded over-the-top smart applications, content sharing and remote diagnostics and monitoring for optimal performance and ease of use. New to these smart TV models is the VLAN tagging feature to help system integrators segment traffic on the network.

In addition to the integrated Pro:Centric® Smart IPTV TVs, LG also offers a high-performance Pro:Centric Smart set-top box, the STB-5500, which supports 4K UHD resolution video decoding and output, as well as a built-in 4K upscaler and embedded smart apps.

Visitors to LG's booth (#1201) at HITEC 2018, June 18-21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, will be able to experience LG's innovative commercial hospitality displays first-hand. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

About LG Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

